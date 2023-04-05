Head coach Aaron Barbour, right, shown discussing strategy to his players during halftime of a game, and his 6th-grade boys’ basketball team won the Division III championship and capped an undefeated season last month by defeating South Kingstown, 50-49, in their Rhode Island Metro West Youth Basketball League title game at Westerly Middle School.
The players on North Providence's 5th-grade boys' basketball team that won the championship are, from left, David Kraft, Logan Fournier, Noah Goncalves, Gio Varan, Joey Nickerson, Saul Rivera, Izel Daramola, Jace Conrad, Gavin St. Onge, and Evan Masterson.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The newest member of the Rhode Island Metro West Youth Basketball League was also one of its most successful this past winter.
North Providence entered five boys’ travel teams into the popular league, which caters to children from grades 3-8 and contains teams from throughout southeastern New England, and four of the five captured regular-season championships.
And that’s not all. On March 5 at Westerly Middle School, the 6th-graders won the Division III championship and capped an undefeated season by taking a 50-49 thriller from South Kingstown, and two days later, at the Warwick Boys & Girls Club, the 5th-graders captured the D-III title by topping East Greenwich, 61-48.
The 4th-graders also reached the D-III finals that day in Warwick, but suffered a 45-40 loss to Portsmouth.
Yes, it was truly an exceptional and memorable winter for the new program, which four months ago, set out “to create a new brand of basketball in North Providence that connects from elementary all the way to high school,” reported Fernando Torres, who is a 5th-grade teacher at Greystone Elementary School and the head coach of the North Providence High boys’ basketball team.
Torres saw that connection earlier last month when his Cougars captured the Division III championship by defeating Juanita Sanchez, 60-46, at Rhode Island College. Among the fans who packed the Murray Center that afternoon were some of the Metro West players, “and it was great to see the younger kids so excited to watch us win a championship, and then a week later, win their own,” he added. “A few of our high school players also came down and helped out with the 5th-grade travel practices early in the season, which was great to build bridges and create some mentorship opportunities.”
Before this winter, Torres noticed that some of his students were “looking for outlets to play competitive ball” and actually played basketball for Metro West programs in Providence, Cranston, and other surrounding towns.
Torres, who was coming off his rookie season as the Cougars’ head coach, knew that something needed to be done to keep these students together with their hometown friends, “so I worked closely with Justin Conrad, who was the point person in bringing back competitive travel basketball in North Providence, and he worked with the recreation league to make this happen,” Torres noted. “He was instrumental in organizing schedules, practice times, and ordering jerseys, while also coaching the 5th-grade team.”
The program attracted enough players to field teams from the fourth through the eighth grades, and the best of the bunch was the 6th-grade team, which went 15-0 and defeated Lincoln, 61-54, and Exeter/West Greenwich, 56-49, in its first two playoff games before edging South Kingstown.
The 7th-graders posted a 13-1 record; the 5th-graders turned in a 13-3 mark, which included victories in the quarterfinals over Stonington, Conn., 38-25, and semifinals over Pawtucket, 48-36, and the 4th-graders went 12-3. The 8th-grade team, meanwhile, won four games, but found themselves in a lot of close games that came down to the final minutes.
“To have five teams back, and for all of them to have had great seasons in their first year, was phenomenal,” Torres said. “ I definitely have to give a shout out to all the coaches who volunteered their time to make this happen. Having a feeder program is great for the town’s middle and high school programs, but ultimately, I look back at what basketball has done for me in my life, and I hope to see my players and students have the same opportunities.”
Unfortunately, the program was late in joining the Metro West League and were unable to play any home games, “so hopefully next year we can host some games and continue building,” Torres added. “But overall, this was an amazing season from top to bottom.”
