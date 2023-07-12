NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team’s bats never came alive in the District I tournament.
Totaling just a dozen hits, North Providence’s run in the double-elimination tourney lasted just three games, and on Sunday night, Johnston eliminated NPLL by rolling a 9-1 triumph in their losers’ bracket game at Johnston Memorial Park.
North Providence had kicked off the tournament last Wednesday night before a full house at Romano Field by suffering a 10-0 loss to longtime nemesis Cranston Western that was halted after five innings by the mercy rule.
Two nights later, NPLL rode an outstanding outing on the mound from Giovanni Mercurio to a 4-0 win over Silver Lake at Providence’s Neutaconkanut Park, but Johnston ousted NPLL from the tournament less than 48 hours later.
In the loss to Cranston Western, North Providence was blanked by the solid three-hit pitching of Macin Galligan, who struck out eight batters, walked one, and didn’t allow any runners to advance past second base. Galligan also went 2-for-2, scored his team’s first run in the bottom of the second inning on a sacrifice fly, and then helped highlight an eight-run rally in the third with a two-run double off the base of the fence in left-center.
Cranston Western only had four hits in that inning, including another two-run double to left-center by Shamus McConnell and a two-run single to right by Casey Carbone, “but we walked seven batters in that inning,” added NPLL head coach Sal Piccirillo. “It was a 1-0 game, we had the top of our order coming up in the next inning, and I said to everyone, ‘Let’s just hold them here.’”
Since the town’s two Little Leagues merged to form the North Providence Little League after the 2018 season, the ages 11-12 all-star team has produced a 2-5 record against Cranston Western, with both wins coming in its 2021 state championship season. The rest of the district? NPLL’s record is 9-2.
“My experience with Cranston West is when they beat us, it was usually just one big inning that did us in,” Piccirillo noted. “Of those seven walks (in the third), I think five of them scored. They only had four hits that inning, but that was the game.”
Down, but not out, NPLL bounced back to defeat Silver Lake behind the pitching of Mercurio, who picked up the win by striking out 10 batters in 5 1/3 innings of work. With one out in the sixth, Silver Lake loaded the bases off Mercurio, but Ryan Puhacz got out of the jam and picked up the save by inducing a game-ending double play.
Mercurio “pitched the game of his life,” reported Piccirillo. “He was hitting all his spots, and his slider was unhittable.”
Offensively, Kris Pacific and Mark Picerno Jr. each scored two runs to lead NPLL, which collected just three hits, but took advantage of six walks and Neutaconkanut Park’s big backstop. Three runners raced home and scored on passed balls, and Ethan Taglianetti drove in the other run with a base hit.
Unfortunately for NPLL, the all-stars fell prey to another big inning in their loss to Johnston. Sparked by a home run by Brodie Staplins, Johnston scored nine times in the top of the third inning by marching 15 batters to the plate and collecting just three hits, but also benefiting from nine walks.
“Our pitching staff had two bad innings out of 17, and we just couldn’t hit,” reported Piccirillo, whose team batted .187 (12-for-64) in its three games and had just one extra-base hit, a double.
Even though the ages 11-12 all-star team’s tournament run is done, the league’s ages 9-10 and 10-11 all-stars entered Tuesday night’s district action still alive in their respective tournaments.
Last Saturday night at Romano Field, the ages 10-11 all-stars, which is managed by recently graduated North Providence High first baseman Ryan Pallotta, won their tournament opener by defeating Cranston East, 4-2.
Noah Lugo picked up the win on the hill by striking out nine batters in five innings of work, as he gave up just one run on five hits and a walk. Gavin St. Onge then picked up the save by striking out two batters in the sixth.
At the plate, Evan Rose’s two-run single capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the first, and Nick Macaruso also collected a pair of hits.
North Providence was scheduled to face Cranston Western in Tuesday night’s winners’ bracket final in Cranston, and the winner of that game will advance to Friday night’s championship round.
As for the ages 9-10 all-stars, they launched their tournament on Monday, July 3, by rolling to a 9-2 victory on the road over Johnston, but in last Saturday night’s winners’ bracket final at Romano Field, they suffered a 5-2 loss to Cranston Western.
The victory over Johnston saw winning pitcher Gio Varan strike out seven batters in only 2 1/3 innings of work and also give the lineup a lift by scoring three runs. Chris Verardo also added two hits and three runs batted in, and Isaiah Turnipseed also scored twice.
But in the loss to Cranston Western, NPLL couldn’t deliver any timely hits and left nine runners on base, and Cranston Western’s pitching staff ended the night with 13 strikeouts.
The ages 9-10 all-stars, who was scheduled to visit Johnston again on Tuesday night in their losers’ bracket, could be a ballclub to watch down the road, noted Piccirillo, and he gave a few reasons why that team has impressed him.
“Up and down their order, they can hit, and they’re deep with pitching and catchers,” he added. “It’s a dangerous team.”
“And except for maybe one kid on that team, every kid has won an Andreozzi tournament,” noted Piccirillo, referring to the NPLL’s ages 7-8 all-star teams that captured the popular Pawtucket tournament the past two years. “They know how to win and they’re used to winning, so we’ll see how they do.”
