NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Little League will hold its registration sessions for the upcoming season on the next three Saturdays (from Jan. 29 to Feb. 12) from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Providence Union Free Library.
Players must be ages 4-16 by Aug. 31 in order to sign up – players ages 13-16 can sign up for the Junior/Senior Division.
A birth certificate and a proof of residency is also required for all new players.
The fees to sign up this season are $125 for the first child, $50 for the second, $25 for the third, and $75 for T-Ball.
Visit www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=npwll for more information.
