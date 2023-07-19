CRANSTON – The North Providence Little League’s ages 9-10 and 10-11 all-star baseball teams earned runner-up honors in the District I tournament last week at Varrato Field, as the host team, Cranston Western, completed its sweep of the three Little League championships by putting on offensive clinics in their respective title games.
In last Friday night’s ages 10-11 finals, Cranston Western rolled to an 18-0 victory over North Providence by producing a dozen runs in the bottom of the first inning and collecting 14 hits in the first two frames to put the game away early.
Prior to that game, North Providence posted a 13-6 victory over Johnston in the losers’ bracket finals, as Ethan Taglianetti led the offense with a double, triple, two runs scored, and two runs batted in.
Jace Conrad and Noah Lugo also went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Anthony Iavarone drove in two runs, and Evan Rose scored twice. The winning pitcher was Jackson Rahill.
North Providence’s 9-10 all-stars, meanwhile, suffered a 10-5 loss to Cranston Western in their title game last Wednesday night, as CWLL scored four times in the first inning, with the help of four errors by NPLL, and never looked back. Michael Coro collected two hits for North Providence.
North Providence was also coming off a victory over Johnston in the losers’ bracket finals, as winning pitcher Isaiah Turnipseed struck out four batters in 3 2/3 innings of work to help lead his team to a 10-3 win.
Offensively, Gio Varan and Joey Nickerson each scored twice for North Providence, Landon Graham added two hits, and Damian Restrepo drove in two runs.
