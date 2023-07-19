CRANSTON – The North Providence Little League’s ages 9-10 and 10-11 all-star baseball teams earned runner-up honors in the District I tournament last week at Varrato Field, as the host team, Cranston Western, completed its sweep of the three Little League championships by putting on offensive clinics in their respective title games.

In last Friday night’s ages 10-11 finals, Cranston Western rolled to an 18-0 victory over North Providence by producing a dozen runs in the bottom of the first inning and collecting 14 hits in the first two frames to put the game away early.

