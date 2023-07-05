NORTH PROVIDENCE – Expect a full house at Romano Field tonight at 6 p.m. when the North Providence Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team hosts rival Cranston Western in the opening game of the District I double-elimination playoffs.
North Providence, which won the district and state championships two seasons ago, and Cranston Western will be joined in this year’s tournament with defending District I champion Johnston, Silver Lake, Fox Point, Cranston East, Mount Pleasant, and Elmwood.
All eight teams will be in action tonight and on Friday, with tonight’s winning teams battling each other in the winners’ bracket semifinals and the losing teams trying to stay alive in the tournament in the losers’ bracket. The winner of the North Providence-Cranston Western matchup will play the winner of the Elmwood-Johnston game.
The winners of Friday’s semifinals will face each other in the winners’ bracket finals next Tuesday night. That winner will advance to the title game on Saturday, July 15, against whoever comes out of the losers’ bracket, and that team would need to win two games in order to claim the championship.
The players on the NPLL’s all-star squad are Jace Conrad, Dante DeCesare, Eric Ethier, Nason Gonell, Sophia Graham, Gian Iannucci, Giovanni Mercurio, Kris Pacific, Mark Picerno Jr., Sonny Pignatelli, Ryan Puhacz, and Ethan Taglianetti. Ethier and Pacific are back from last summer’s team.
In the District I’s Major Division ages 10-11 tournament, only four teams will be in action: North Providence, Johnston, Cranston Western, and Cranston East. North Providence will host Cranston East in their double-elimination opener on Saturday at 5 p.m. The winners’ bracket finals are next Monday night, and the finals are scheduled for Friday, July 14.
North Providence’s all-star team consists of Andrew Bello, Domenic Bianco, Anthony Iavarone, Noah Lugo, Nicola Macaruso, Jonathan Mrozewicz Jackson Rahill, Eli Rodriguez, Evan Rose, Jalen Senna, Gavin St. Onge, and Chris Villa.
As for the District I’s Major Division ages 9-10 tournament, the action began late Monday night with North Providence visiting Johnston and Cranston Western hosting Elmwood. The winners’ bracket semifinals are scheduled for Thursday night at fields to be announced, with the winner of the NP-Johnson game facing Cranston East and the Cranston Western-Elmwood winner taking on Fox Point.
The games in the losers’ bracket will not begin until Saturday. Like the ages 10-11 tournament, the winners’ bracket finals are next Monday night, and the championship round is slated for Friday, July 14.
The NPLL all-star team is made up of Michael Coro, Noah Goncalves, Landon Graham, Thai Jones, Joseph Nickerson Jr, Damian Restrepo, Anthony Rossi, Nathan Sheehan, Isaiah Turnipseed, Giovanni Varan, Chris Verardo, and Timothy Volpi.
