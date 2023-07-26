NORTH PROVIDENCE – In a perfect world, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 14-year-old all-star team would have been playing a formidable opponent for the New England championship on Sunday in front of a large gathering from the community and on a gorgeous afternoon for baseball on North Providence High’s diamond.
Unfortunately, NP-Smithfield fell two victories shy of that scenario.
Facing two-time Connecticut state champion Waterford in last Saturday morning’s regional quarterfinals, NP-Smithfield absorbed an 11-1 loss that took just 75 minutes to complete and saw Waterford score five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to enforce the mercy rule.
Yes, it would have been wonderful to see the all-stars play for the New England title, but it was certainly nice to see the league host a regional tournament for the first time since 2009.
That year, the league welcomed some of the region’s top 15-year-old all-star teams to the state, but needed to rent Rhode Island College’s field to host it because the league’s home field needed some renovations.
But this summer, the high school’s two-year-old turf diamond hosted the five-day event, which consisted of four pool play games last Wednesday through Friday, two quarterfinal-round games last Saturday between the second and third seeds in each of the two four-team pools, and Sunday’s semifinals and championship game.
“I wanted to get a tournament done here with the new field,” said NP-Smithfield league president and 14-year-old manager Lou Zammarelli. “Everybody’s thrilled here with the new facility, and I wanted to show that off to some of these other teams. We’ve been in enough regional tournaments out-of-state, so I felt it was time to host one.”
While Zammarelli said that the league doesn’t plan to host another regional tournament anytime in the near future, he admitted that the experience was an enjoyable one.
“It’s been great,” he admitted. “The fans and the support have been very good and the out-of-town teams have brought a lot of fans with them. It’s been an awful lot of work, and I’m not going to say it was easy, but between myself and Jerry Dandeneau, who basically took on the whole project, we got it done and everybody seems to be really satisfied with it. The New England commissioner and the assistant commissioner are also here, and they have been nothing but complimentary.”
Trumbull, which was the runner-up in the Connecticut state tournament, claimed the championship and went 5-0 in the tourney by posting a 3-1 victory in the finals over Pittsfield, Mass. In order to reach the title game, Trumbull needed to top its rival, Waterford, in the semifinals, and thanks to a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning, Trumbull walked off with a 1-0 win.
As for NP-Smithfield, this was the second year in a row that this group fell in the regional quarterfinals. Last year’s squad suffered a 2-1 walkoff loss to Maine’s Tri-County all-stars in the 13-year-old tournament at Connecticut’s Trumbull High School, but while that extra-inning contest was an exciting one, last Saturday’s matchup saw Waterford break out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning and never look back.
Waterford was led by its starting pitcher, Cole Peckham, who tossed a two-hitter and struck out four batters, and third baseman Alex Picardi, who guided the offense by going 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Picardi delivered the big hit in the second with a bases-clearing triple that hugged the right-field line and bounced into the corner.
“Sometimes things snowball on you,” said Zammarelli. “We had that one bad inning; (starting pitcher) Michael Ryan got in trouble with a couple of walks and a hit batter, (Waterford) hit a tough flyball down the (right-field) line that just stayed fair, and before we could even blink, it was 6-0.”
NP-Smithfield’s run came in the third when Devin Curtis and Jaden Dexter led off with walks, and an out later, Curtis raced home on Bronx DiScullio’s hustle double to left-center.
“We had a couple of opportunities, but we just couldn’t get the hit when we needed it to make the game close,” Zammarelli noted. “But I saw a lot of good things in this team and these kids this week that showed me that they improved from last year. For the most part, we’re going to be intact next year. We’ll have some additions to the team next year that will help us, but if they improve individually, we’ll improve as a team and hopefully we’ll get (to the New England 15-year-old tournament) next year.”
NP-Smithfield had kicked off the tournament last Wednesday with a 3-0 loss to Trumbull that saw Ryan pitched a solid game for the hosts, but Trumbull scored twice in the top of the first inning and limit NP-Smithfield to just three hits.
But the following night, NP-Smithfield came back with a 9-3 victory over the Suburban Babe Ruth of Vermont that helped sew up the team’s berth in the quarterfinals. NP-Smithfield, which snapped a 2-2 tie by producing four runs in the bottom of the third, collected just nine hits, two of them from DiScullio, but also took advantage of 10 walks. The winning pitcher was Nick Natale.
The all-stars then wrapped up pool play on Friday by dropping a 4-2 decision to Braintree, Mass., which scored twice in the first and sixth innings. Leading the offense again was DiScullio, who collected three hits; Caden Oldham doubled twice and walked, and Natale singled and doubled.
The other Rhode Island team in the tournament, state champion Cranston, also went 1-2 in pool play and reached the quarterfinals by blanking Maine’s Tri-County all-stars, 4-0, but losing to Waterford, 11-0, and Pittsfield, 11-1. In the quarterfinals, Cranston dropped a close 6-5 decision to Braintree, which then suffered a 7-6 defeat to Pittsfield in the semis.
While the 14-year-old all-stars were in action on their home field, the two-time defending state champion 13-year-old all-stars were competing in their regional tournament at Simard Field in Rochester, N.H., and on Tuesday, they were scheduled to play in the semifinals against Pittsfield.
NP-Smithfield posted a 2-1 mark in pool play, thanks to its 7-1 victory over Vermont last Saturday afternoon and a 4-3 win over Rochester late Sunday night.
The all-stars also suffered a 7-1 loss to Fairhaven-Acushnet, Mass., but in the quarterfinals on Monday morning, they posted a 6-1 win over Stamford, Conn.
