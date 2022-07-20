NORTH PROVIDENCE – After coming up short last season in its bid to take its fourth straight state championship, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-star baseball team came back to capture the R.I. title with a dominant performance in last week’s four-day tournament.
The all-stars capped a three-win week last Thursday night at North Providence High’s turf field by cruising to a 10-0 victory over Cranston that was halted by the mercy rule in the sixth inning.
NP-Smithfield, which kicked off the tournament with a 12-3 victory over the Warwick PAL and a 9-3 win over Cranston, will now head to the eight-team New England tournament at Trumbull (Conn.) High School. Pool play will begin on Friday, and the all-stars will face the host team, Trumbull, at 7 p.m.
The 13-year-old team contains eight players who were members of the North Providence Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star team that claimed the District I and state championships last season and played in the New England tournament in Bristol, Conn.
One of those players, Mike Ryan, led the way in the title-clinching victory by blanking Cranston on just one hit, striking out seven batters and walking three. He shared the tourney’s Most Valuable Player honors with Caden Oldham, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a sixth-inning triple, and a walk.
“It feels great,” NPS manager Mike Ryan Sr. said. “There’s a lot of talent on this team, and they are a great bunch of kids. We’re excited for the regionals, to play in Connecticut and see what we can do there.”
As for the outstanding job on the mound that his son turned in, “he was in the zone,” Ryan added. “He threw strikes, and the defense helped him out behind him, which was huge. We did what we had to do. We played good baseball.”
While Ryan kept Cranston’s batters off-balanced, the all-stars got on the board quickly with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and continued to add to their lead.
In the first, the all-stars’ first three batters reached base and scored, as they loaded the bases when Kyle Castellone led off with an infield hit, Devin Curtis singled to left field, and Oldham walked.
An out later, Ryan lofted a bloop hit that fell near the shortstop and allowed Castellone to score. After Nick Natale singled to center to drive in Curtis, Adam DeCesare hit a fly ball to center that was dropped, allowing Oldham to score the third run.
After scoring two more runs in the fourth, NP-Smithfield upped its lead to 7-0 in the fifth on a two-run double by Oldham, who “was unbelievable,” the NPS manager said. “He’s been crushing the ball and seeing the ball real well. He’s tuned in at the plate right now.”
With two outs in the sixth, NP-Smithfield ended the game when Vin DeLisi and Ryan hit back-to-back RBI singles to center.
The pressure of playing for a state championship did not seem to bother NPS one bit, “and they’re still that loose kind of group, which is good,” said the NPS manager. “I think I was more nervous than them, but they did a great job.”
After their game against Trumbull on Friday, the all-stars will battle the Pittsfield, Mass. on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Keene, N.H. on Sunday at 4 p.m. The top two teams in pool play will earn byes into next Tuesday’s semifinals, and the next two teams in each bracket will play in Monday’s quarterfinals. The finals are slated for next Wednesday at 10 a.m.
“We’ll just see what happens there,” Ryan said. “Hopefully, we’ll stay hot and the guys will stay focused like they have been.”
While the 13-year-old all-stars were taking care of business on their home field, the NP-Smithfield 15-year-old all-star team was capturing its sixth straight state title at Coventry’s Paine Field by posting a 10-2 win over the Warwick PAL in a rematch of last year’s finals.
Four days earlier, NP-Smithfield opened its tournament with an 11-1 win over Coventry, but two nights later, the all-stars suffered a 3-1 loss to Warwick.
The all-stars will also head to their New England tournament at Alumni Field in Keene, N.H. and begin pool play on Friday at 10 a.m. with a game against Sanford, Maine. On Saturday at 7 p.m., NP-Smithfield will face the host team, Keene, and on Sunday at 4 p.m., the all-stars will wrap up pool play by facing Waterford, Conn.
The top two teams in pool play will receive byes into next Tuesday’s semifinals, and the next two teams in each bracket will play in Monday’s quarterfinals. The title game is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Unfortunately for the NP-Smithfield 14-year-old all-stars, the news wasn’t as good, as the team bid for its fifth straight state championship was foiled by the Warwick PAL, which swept their best-of-three title series by scores of 11-5 and 6-1 at North Providence High. Warwick PAL will advance to the New England tournament in Westfield, Mass.
