NORTH PROVIDENCE – There’s no place like home, and for the past week and a half, there’s been no place like Notte Park for the North Providence High softball team.
After scoring just 31 runs during a dismal 1-8 start to their season, the Cougars rolled up their sleeves and cranked up their offense during an impressive three-win-in-seven-day stretch on their home diamond.
And no victory was an impressive as the wild one that took place last Friday night against Barrington. In a game that took three hours and was littered by errors and walks by both sides, the Cougars overcame three deficits in extra innings to walk off in the bottom of the 10th with an amazing 17-16 triumph.
“This was a game that we easily could have lost several times,” admitted NP head coach Mike Tuorto, whose team began last week with a 10-6 victory over Lincoln that snapped a five-game losing streak. “We were down the entire game. We were down, we tied it up. We were down again, we tied it up again. It was a crazy game, but it’s a tribute to these kids to have the fortitude and grit to come through.”
The Cougars, who were 24 hours removed from an 11-1 loss on the road to West Warwick, trailed by a 6-0 score after an inning and a half, “and I thought this game was going to be like yesterday’s game,” admitted Tuorto. “But that was not the case at all.”
After NP cut its deficit in half, Barrington answered back by extending its lead to 9-3 and 11-5, but the Cougars responded with six runs to tie the score and send the game into extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, the Eagles scored twice, but in the bottom of the inning, the Cougars again tied the score. Both teams then traded runs in the ninth, and in the top of the 10th, the visitors again took a two-run lead.
The Cougars appeared to be down and out in their half of the 10th when the Eagles picked up two quick outs. But a walk to senior Yasmine Rojas and base hits by freshman Makenna Heon and senior Michaela Rizzo loaded the bases for senior catcher Ava Dorgan, who lined a double to center field.
Rojas and Heon easily scored to tie the score, and when the ball got misplayed in the outfield, Tuorto, who was coaching third, waved Rizzo home, and she was able to cross the plate and send her teammates and the NP fans into jubilation.
Rizzo, who was expected to miss the season because of a knee injury she suffered during last soccer season, went 4-for-6 to lead the offense, “and she hit every ball hard,” added Tuorto. “She has been a sparkplug. “She came back (in the win over Lincoln) and her first at-bat of the season was a two-run double.”
Collecting three hits each were Heon and Dorgan, “and Yasmine made some great plays in center field,” added Tuorto, who also praised the defensive play of Heon at shortstop and Doran behind the plate. “Yasmine made a game-saving catch in the top of the seventh inning.”
The winning pitcher was junior Kayla-Jo Macchio, who started on the mound, but returned to the circle in the latter innings “and really did a great job,” added Tuorto. Junior Caroline Ricci also tossed four solid innings of relief midway through the game and pitched two 1-2-3 innings along the way.
The Cougars carried the momentum from that victory into Monday’s game at home against Middletown, which showed up 40 minutes late to the game, but bused home early, as the Cougars rolled to a 19-8 win that was halted after 4 1/2 innings by the mercy rule.
Dorgan enjoyed one of the best game of her high school career by going 5-for-5 with two doubles and two triples, and Rahill highlighted a seven-run uprising in the bottom of the first by belting her first career home run, a two-run shot over the fence in left.
The Cougars extended their lead to 9-0 in the bottom of the second, but the Islanders made things interesting by scoring all their runs in the top of the third. Determined to not play another marathon game, NP then scored five runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings and shut down Middletown the rest of the way.
North Providence, which collected a season-high 19 hits, received four from Madilyn Sheehan and three from Rizzo and Heon, and Macchio picked up the win on the mound.
The Cougars, who are 4-9, are still alive in their playoff hunt, but they will need to upset first-place East Greenwich tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the Avengers’ field and then defeat Narragansett, which is 5-6, next Tuesday night a home in their regular-season finale.
Regardless of what happens, “we have the ability to finish the season off strong and that’s remarkable,” added Tuorto. “This has been a nice little stretch for these kids.”
