Makenna Heon on basepaths
North Providence freshman Makenna Heon and her teammates were busy on the basepaths in their 17-16 extra-inning victory over Barrington last Friday night and 19-8 mercy-rule win over Middletown on Monday night at Notte Park. The Cougars, who are 4-9, will visit first-place East Greenwich on Thursday at 4 p.m.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – There’s no place like home, and for the past week and a half, there’s been no place like Notte Park for the North Providence High softball team.

After scoring just 31 runs during a dismal 1-8 start to their season, the Cougars rolled up their sleeves and cranked up their offense during an impressive three-win-in-seven-day stretch on their home diamond.

