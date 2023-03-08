North Providence senior Autumn Card, shown swimming in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley during last Saturday afternoon’s state championship meet at Brown University, took 14th place in that event in a time of 2:27.75 and also helped the Cougars’ 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams grab top-15 finishes.
Above, the North Providence girls' team's best finish at the state meet came from freshman Alexandra Cortes, who took ninth place in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:22.89. She also placed 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.45 and helped the 200-yard medley and freestyle teams place in the top 15 in their races.
Left, North Providence junior Jayden Ortiz gets ready to complete the backstroke portion of the boys' 200-yard individual medley. Ortiz took 10th place in a time of 2:12.65 and also helped the Cougars' 200-yard medley and freestyle teams place seventh in their events.
PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams have traditionally brought out some of their best performances of their seasons and broken school records at the state championship meet at Brown University, and while the Cougars recorded their share of personal-best times at last Saturday’s meet, they were unable to establish any records.
But senior Nick Camacho accomplished a unique feat in the boys’ meet that you won’t find on the team’s record board that’s hanging on the wall of the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center’s Louis A. Cimini Aquatic Complex – he pocketed four seventh-place medals to help the Cougars finish in a tie for ninth place out of 22 teams in the standings – NP’s highest finish since its 1995-96 team took fifth place.
Camacho placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.24 seconds – which was 0.07 of a second off his school record – and the 100-yard freestyle in 51.55 seconds, and he also swam on the Cougars’ 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams that took seventh place to help NP end the morning with 91 points, the same total as D-II rival and regular-season champion Westerly. That was the Cougars’ highest point total since the 1994 state meet.
“Being among the state’s top 10 teams is no easy feat, but these boys proved they belonged at a meet facing the best of the best,” said NP head coach Crystal Bozigian, who only had four swimmers at that meet. “It was also fitting to tie with Westerly, as we have been in stride all season with them. They are very good team and were able to bring more boys with them to states, but we hung around as the two D-II teams to land in that top 10 position.”
While Camacho scored 24 points with his individual placements, the relay squads, which also featured seniors Nicandro Pistacchio and Taj Wehbe and junior Jayden Ortiz, added 48 more. In the medley relay, the Cougars turned in a time of 1:48.93, and in the freestyle relay, their time was 1:38.09.
Ortiz also took 10th place in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:12.65, and producing 11th places were Wehbe in the 100-yard butterfly (58.45 seconds) and Ortiz in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.38). Ortiz’s clocking in the breaststroke was 0.67 of a second away from the school record set three years ago by Jason Kudish.
“I am so proud of Nicolas for earning his individual 7th-place medals in the 50 free and 100 free,” added Bozigian. “We were able to score points in seven of the eight events we entered a swimmer into, and ultimately, four guys got us a 9th-place finish.”
In the girls’ meet that took place in the afternoon, freshman standout Alexandra Cortes produced top-10 finishes in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke to help the Cougars finish in a tie for 15th place out of 25 teams. The other team in 15th place? Ironically, Westerly.
“This was a much more challenging meet,” added Bozigian. “Many of our D-II rivals proved to be at the top of the state, as four D-II teams finished in the top 10.”
Cortes notched 13 of the Cougars’ 35 points by taking ninth place in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:22.89 and 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.45. Cortes’ time in the I.M. was a hair under two seconds shy of the school record that NP senior Autumn Card set at last winter’s state meet.
Speaking of Card, she joined senior Christine Pietkiewicz, Cortes, and freshman Lauren Riley on the 200-yard freestyle relay squad that placed 12th in a time of 1:51.22, and Cortes, Card, and Pietkiewicz also joined freshman Emily Pace on the 200-yard medley relay team that took 15th place in 2:08.43.
Card also took 14th place in the I.M. in a time of 2:27.75, and Pietkiewicz placed 15th in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:47.99, “and the (school) record is 5:44.22, but in the 500, that is close,” added Bozigian. “Christine also began the season (posting times) just around six minutes, so she worked hard to drop massive time throughout the season.”
The girls’ team ended the afternoon with 10 personal-best times, “and Autumn and Alexa Cortes both swam a PR in all four of the events that they competed in,” Bozigian reported.
For the second straight winter, the girls’ team will graduate two swimmers who were consistent point-scorers for NP since their freshman years, “and Autumn and Christina’s talent, leadership, and swim knowledge are really going to be missed,” remarked Bozigian. “They are both part of all three school-record relay teams, and they helped rewrite the girls’ program since their freshman year as D-III champs and then lead the program through the growing pains of adjusting to D-II competition.”
“We will miss all nine graduating seniors (five boys and four girls), and our program will be rebuilding next year,” Bozigian continued. “Our focus will be on motivating new athletes to join our team. We have a lot of sophomores and freshmen who will be the new faces of both programs, and I am excited for the camaraderie we are already seeing and where this new crew will take us in the next few seasons.”
