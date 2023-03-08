PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams have traditionally brought out some of their best performances of their seasons and broken school records at the state championship meet at Brown University, and while the Cougars recorded their share of personal-best times at last Saturday’s meet, they were unable to establish any records.

But senior Nick Camacho accomplished a unique feat in the boys’ meet that you won’t find on the team’s record board that’s hanging on the wall of the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center’s Louis A. Cimini Aquatic Complex – he pocketed four seventh-place medals to help the Cougars finish in a tie for ninth place out of 22 teams in the standings – NP’s highest finish since its 1995-96 team took fifth place.

