North Providence High senior Taj Wehbe, shown swimming in the butterfly portion of the 200-yard individual medley during last Wednesday afternoon’s meet against Portsmouth High, captured the I.M. in a time of 2:38.47 and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:16.53 to help the Cougars defeat the Patriots, 51-27.
North Providence High senior co-captain Christine Pietkiewicz gives it her all in the 500-yard freestyle during last Wednesday’s season-opening Division II girls’ meet at the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center. Pietkiewicz took second place in that event, but won the 50-yard freestyle in 30.13 seconds.
North Providence senior Nicandro Pistacchio is on his way to victory in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:13.85 during last week’s Division II boys’ meet. Pistacchio also won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:36.60.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – While almost all the varsity teams at North Providence High concluded December with three or four divisional games or meets under their belts, the school’s boys’ and girls’ swim teams were still counting down the days until their first dual meets of the Division II season.
But last Wednesday afternoon, the Cougars finally kicked off their schedule, when for the second straight season, they welcomed Portsmouth to the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center’s Louis A. Cimini Aquatic Complex for their home opener. And like last winter’s meet, the results were the same, with the NP boys’ team cruising to a 51-27 win and Portsmouth picking up a 51-41 victory in the girls’ meet.
When the Cougars stepped onto the deck for last Wednesday’s meet, they did so with 37 swimmers, and most of them in the senior (11) and freshman (11) classes. Only 11 swimmers are on the boys’ team, but while the Cougars lack quantity, they certainly have quality, as well as four of their top swimmers – seniors Nick Camacho, Taj Wehbe, and Nicandro Pistacchio and junior Jayden Ortiz – back from last season, “and they are going to be our four leaders,” added head coach Crystal Bozigian.
The boys’ meet saw the Cougars capture the first nine events before electing to swim the final two as exhibitions. Pistacchio, who is a co-captain, and Wehbe accounted for more than half of NP’s victories by each winning multiple individual events and joining Camacho, who is also a co-captain, and Ortiz on the 200-yard medley relay team that won the meet’s opening event in a time of 2:03.43.
Pistacchio placed first in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:13.85 and 200-yard freestyle in 2:36.60, and Wehbe’s victories came in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:16.53 and 200-yard individual medley in 2:38.47.
Sophomore Brennan O’Connor also claimed the 500-yard freestyle in 5:30.08 and finished second in the 50-yard freestyle. Ortiz claimed the 100-yard freestyle in 1:01.04; Camacho took the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.28 seconds, and senior Chris Lux, freshman Nick Broccoli, Ortiz, and Camacho made up NP’s 200-yard freestyle team that won its race in 2:05.45.
In the girls’ meet, the Patriots won eight of the first nine events to sink the Cougars, who were led by senior co-captain Christine Pietkiewicz and freshman Alexa Cortes. Not only did they each win an event, but they also finished second in another and helped the 400-yard freestyle relay team, which also included sophomore Sienna McDonald and freshman Lauren Riley, capture its race in a time of 4:53.87.
Pietkiewicz won a close race in the 50-yard freestyle in 30.13 seconds and finished second in the 500-yard freestyle, and Cortes shined in her varsity debut by placing first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:27.35) and second in the 100-yard butterfly. Senior co-captain Autumn Card added runner-up finishes in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke.
Pietkiewicz and Card helped the girls’ team break six of the program’s 11 school records last winter, “and as much as they are talented swimmers, they are the same amazing people and great leaders,” remarked Bozigian. “They really want to help our young girls and have fun, but also understand what the competition is all about, so they’ve been really good.”
Nine of the 11 freshmen in the program are on the girls’ squad, which bodes well for the team’s future, “and they’re going to be a decent little crew that’s going to move up together,” added Bozigian. “That’s exciting.”
Amazingly, the girls’ team will compete in eight D-II meets this season, while the boys will only take part in five: Bay View Academy, which the girls’ squad faced on Monday night at the Fox Point Boys’ & Girls’ Club in Providence, and the Lincoln School are all-girls schools, and Narragansett does not have a boys’ team.
The girls broke into the win column on Monday by defeating the Bengals, 56-38. The Cougars, who won nine events, saw Cortes capture the 100-yard butterfly (1:15.51) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.84) and Pietkiewicz seize the 50-yard (27.22 seconds) and 500-yard (6:08.82) freestyle events.
Card also took first place in the 200-yard I.M. (2:38.07) and second in the 100-yard breaststroke; Riley won the 200-yard freestyle (2:26.12), and the Cougars swept the three relay races, thanks to the 200-yard medley team of freshman Emily Pace, Card, Cortes, and Pietkiewicz (2:13.84), 200-yard freestyle squad of Card, Pace, Cortes, and Riley (2:02.64), and 400-yard freestyle team of Pietkiewicz, McDonald, Riley, and Pace (4:37.37).
The girls’ squad will host Narragansett on Friday at 5:30 p.m., and next Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., the boys and girls will hold an unusually-early “Senior Day” ceremony when they host Classical because this will be the final home meet of the year for the boys’ team.
