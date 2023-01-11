NORTH PROVIDENCE – While almost all the varsity teams at North Providence High concluded December with three or four divisional games or meets under their belts, the school’s boys’ and girls’ swim teams were still counting down the days until their first dual meets of the Division II season.

But last Wednesday afternoon, the Cougars finally kicked off their schedule, when for the second straight season, they welcomed Portsmouth to the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center’s Louis A. Cimini Aquatic Complex for their home opener. And like last winter’s meet, the results were the same, with the NP boys’ team cruising to a 51-27 win and Portsmouth picking up a 51-41 victory in the girls’ meet.

