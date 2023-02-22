North Providence swim team

The swimmers on the North Providence High boys’ swim team show off their medals and runner-up plaque after turning in an excellent performance at last Saturday afternoon’s Division II championship meet at Roger Williams University. The members of the team are, in front from left, Julian Barcelos, Christopher Lux, Nicholas Broccoli, Nicolas Camacho, Taj Wehbe, Nicandro Pistacchio, Jayden Ortiz, head coach Crystal Bozigian, and assistant coach Steve Muccino; in back, Lee Omanyo, Domenic Intrieri, and Brennan O’Connor.

BRISTOL – For the third time in its last five trips to the Division II championship meet at Roger Williams University, the North Providence High boys’ swim team proudly bused home with the runner-up plaque.

And while that’s a neat accomplishment, what makes this season’s second-place finish at this six-team meet extra impressive is the fact that the Cougars dove into last Saturday afternoon’s action with just 10 swimmers at their disposal.

