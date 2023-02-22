BRISTOL – For the third time in its last five trips to the Division II championship meet at Roger Williams University, the North Providence High boys’ swim team proudly bused home with the runner-up plaque.
And while that’s a neat accomplishment, what makes this season’s second-place finish at this six-team meet extra impressive is the fact that the Cougars dove into last Saturday afternoon’s action with just 10 swimmers at their disposal.
In a meet where depth is paramount to a squad’s success, especially when the top 16 swimmers in each individual event score points, the Cougars were able to tally 349 points, which was 92 more than third-place Moses Brown. Westerly, which went undefeated during the dual-meet season, cruised to the team title with 425.
The Cougars’ 349 points were their highest point total since the 2013-14 season, when they won the Division III championship with 375.
“The boys lacked depth on our roster, but the talent, heart, and grit of the 10 that competed this season were unmatched,” said NP head coach Crystal Bozigian. “Second place with only 10 guys is truly an accomplishment and an honor for us as coaches.”
The Cougars, who went 4-1 in their dual-meet action, were again led by their “core four” of seniors Nicolas Camacho, Taj Wehbe, and Nicandro Pistacchio and junior Jayden Ortiz, who teamed up to break the program’s one-year-old record in the 200-yard medley relay by a quarter of a second with its time of 1:48.32.
That was one of four victories by the boys’ team. Camacho, who turned in a 23-second lap on the freestyle anchor leg of the medley relay, seized the 50-yard freestyle in 23.38 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 51.47, and Wehbe also won the 100-yard butterfly in 57.24 seconds.
Wehbe, Pistacchio, Ortiz, also joined forces again on the 200-yard freestyle relay team that that placed second in a time of 1:38.27, and also grabbing runner-up honors in their events were Ortiz in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.76) and 200-yard individual medley (2:15.15) and Wehbe in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.68).
Tacking on third places were sophomore Brennan O’Connor in the 500-yard freestyle (6:02.46) and Pistacchio in the 200-yard I.M. (2:25.32). Pistacchio also placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.58), as did the 400-yard freestyle relay team of seniors Christopher Lux and Domenic Intrieri, freshman Julian Barcelos, and O’Connor (4:28.47), and freshman Nicholas Broccoli added a sixth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (6:16.64).
“Graduating five senior boys is going to be tough, especially losing our major point scorers in Camacho, Wehbe, and Pistacchio,” added Bozigian. “Their success over four years has been amazing to watch.”
Twenty-four hours after this meet was in the books, Bozigian and assistant coach Steve Muccino returned to Roger Williams with the girls’ team, which placed sixth out of nine teams with 182 points and saw freshman Alexa Cortes highlight the afternoon by placing third in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:14.21.
Cortes also helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team of seniors Autumn Card and Christine Pietkiewicz and freshman Lauren Riley take fourth place in a time of 1:53.59, and adding sixth places were Card in the 200-yard I.M. (2:32.22) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:20.40), Pietkiewicz in the 500-yard freestyle (5:56.42), and the 200-yard medley relay team of freshman Emily Pace, Card, Cortes, and Pietkiewicz (2:09.96).
“The girls had a tough division,” said Bozigian, who saw her girls compile a 3-4-1 dual-meet record, “and while we are led by two phenomenal seniors, Autumn and Christine, we are very young, with our depth coming from our sophomore and freshmen classes. We are excited for their future and we know that this season built confidence for many (swimmers).”
“Steve and I are very proud of both teams for how they competed all season long,” added Bozigian, who saw her boys’ and girls’ squads combine for 34 personal-best times – 19 by the girls – and Ortiz, Wehbe, and Riley clock PRs in every race they competed in.
On deck for the Cougars are the state championship meets that are scheduled for Saturday, March 4, at Brown University. The boys’ meet is at 9 a.m., and the girls will compete at 2 p.m.
Seven swimmers have qualified for the RIIL meet: Camacho, Ortiz, Pistacchio, Wehbe, Card, Pietkiewicz, and Cortes, “and we have also invited Emily and Lauren to assist in the relays for the girls and get them some experience on the big stage,” reported Bozigian.
