PROVIDENCE – North Providence’s Joey Coro, who is a senior left fielder on the Rhode Island College baseball team, joined 10 of his teammates in earning All-Little East Conference honors for their respective performances this spring, which saw the Anchormen set a program record for wins in a season.
RIC, which posted a 29-10-1 overall record and a 13-3 mark in the Little East, received a superb season from Coro, who was among the First-Team All-LEC selections, and during the season, landed multiple LEC Player of the Week honors.
In 40 games, he batted .382 (58-for-152) with 48 runs scored, 58 hits, 11 doubles, a triple, eight homers, 49 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases. He owned a .625 slugging percentage, a .476 on-base percentage, and a .894 fielding percentage.
Coro, who graduated from North Providence High in 2014, is a career .340 (133-for-391) hitter for the Anchormen with 13 home runs, 93 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.