COVENTRY – Competing in the Class A championship meet for the first time in their 16-year existence, the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams delivered some solid performances against some of the state’s top programs.
Junior Colin Roderick was the boys’ team’s top athlete, as he placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 43.75 seconds and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.11.
The Cougars’ 4x400 relay squad of seniors George Gborkorquelie, Frederick Adewumi, Mitchell Duhamel, and Roderick also took seventh place in a time of 3:49.39, and the 4x800 team of seniors Vince Harris and Wahabu Kamara, sophomore Albert Pires, and Adewimi finished eighth in 46.15 seconds.
Kamara also took ninth place in the triple jump with a 39-foot-1 leap.
The girls’ team also had its share of athletes who placed in the top eight of their events, and finishing seventh in the throwing events were seniors Eva St-Germain in the discus (93 feet, six inches) and Elaina Furtado-Rahill in the javelin (95-3).
Also placing eighth were senior Jonelle English in the shot put (29 feet, 11 inches), sophomore Olivia Grace Gemma in the 300-meter hurdles (53.71 seconds), and the 4x400 relay team of senior Carly Acciaioli, junior Sophie Intrieri, sophomore Rohey Joof, and Gemma (4:34.18).
The 4x100 squad of sophomore Sasha Perreault, freshmen Ella Intrieri and Isabella Parletta, and Joof also took ninth place in 55.6 seconds.
Several members of the boys’ and girls’ teams will be back in action at the state championship meet on Saturday, June 3, at Mount Pleasant’s Conley Stadium.
The field events will kick off the meet at 12:45 p.m., and the track events will begin at 2 p.m.
But before that meet, the boys’ Bishop Hendricken Invitational in Warwick and the girls’ Mount Pleasant Invitational will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.
