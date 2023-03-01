Wrestling captains
Buy Now

North Providence senior tri-captains Miguel Santana, left, Micah Soe, center, and William Soe show off the medals they received for placing in the top four in their weight classes at the RIIL Wrestling Championships that took place last weekend at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s been nine years since North Providence High head wrestling coach Richard Torti last stenciled one of his wrestler’s names onto the blue background on the wall of “The Pit” – the high school’s wrestling-only gym – that’s reserved for the dozen wrestlers that have won state championships in their weight classes over the past 45 years.

Torti joked how “it took forever” to stencil the name of the last state champion, 195-pound wrestler Sebastian Dziadkiewicz, after the 2013-14 season, and if the Cougars’ best bet to step atop the podium this season, senior 106-pound tri-captain William Soe, was able to end NP’s title drought, how easy it would be to etch his name among the program’s greats.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.