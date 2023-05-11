North Smithfield starting pitcher Kayden Artruc delivers a pitch during last Saturday’s game against Davies. He got the win by going six innings, giving up one run on five hits and three walks while striking out 10, in the 4-1 win. North Smithfield will visit Central Falls tonight at 5 p.m. at Macomber Stadium.
North Smithfield freshman designated hitter Nick Tremblay steals second base after getting his team's first hit of the game in the bottom of the third inning against Davies last Saturday. He would score on Wyatt Letizia's double to right to tie the score at 1-1. The Northmen went on to win 4-1. Covering second is Davies second baseman Brady Scarpetti.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – If the defending Division III champion North Smithfield High baseball team hopes to reclaim the top seed in the upcoming playoffs, then the Northmen are going to need to play some of their best baseball over the next two weeks.
After winning their first dozen games, including seven by eight or more runs, the Northmen suffered their first loss of the season on Monday afternoon to Mount Pleasant, 5-0. That win improved the Kilties’ record to 11-1, and entering Tuesday’s action with the division’s third-best record at 10-1 was West Warwick.
The Northmen were coming off a 4-1 victory last Saturday afternoon at home to Davies Tech, which lasted less than 90 minutes, and after that game, North Smithfield head coach Jon Leddy talked about some of the top teams that his ballclub faced over the last month and a half.
“We battled a lot of the teams who have dropped down from D-II in West Warwick and Rogers,” he added. “We’ve been playing well against the good teams. But this week coming up is going to be a challenge. We definitely need to step up our game a little bit.”
Having graduated just two players from last year and losing another one to lacrosse, the Northmen came into the new-look Division III with plenty of experience. Leddy said that the games for the most part have been more competitive, but there still have been some lopsided victories.
Other than Mount Pleasant and West Warwick, Leddy said that another team to look out for is Rogers, which was 9-3, and Exeter/West Greenwich owned a 9-2 record.
“We beat Rogers at the beginning of the year, but I think Rogers is going to be there at the end,” he said. “We got West Warwick early – we played them the first game of the year and we had a good game against them, but they’ve been hot since. There are some tough teams for sure.”
Davies, which has just one win this season, certainly played the Northmen tough last week. They took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but the Northmen tied the score in the bottom of the inning on Wyatt Letizia’s RBI double to right and went ahead moments later on a run-scoring triple to left by Tyler Albino.
“We definitely came out a little flat today,” Leddy said. “I know (the North Smithfield players) play with those guys in the summer, so they know them a little bit and sometimes it gets in their head. We didn’t have great approaches at the plate and we had to make adjustments. Some of them did and some of them didn’t. It was a rough day for some of them up there, that’s for sure.”
North Smithfield starter Kayden Artruc picked up the win by working the first six innings, allowing five hits (three in the top of the third) and three walks and striking out 10 batters. Dan Harrison earned a save by pitching a scoreless seventh inning.
“Ethan Harnois has been our ace this year,” Leddy said. “Kayden has been going every other day that Ethan doesn’t start, and Tyler, our shortstop, has been kind of like our third starter/ace reliever when we need him. And Dan Harrison has been solid in relief whenever we’ve brought him in.”
Offensively, “our catcher, Danny White, has been having a fantastic year, and Ethan has as well,” remarked Leddy, who also received two hits and two runs scored from Nick Tremblay in Saturday’s win. “Kayden is definitely coming around the last couple of games, and for the most part, one through nine, we’ve been having a pretty good offensive season.”
The Northmen, who were scheduled to visit Exeter/West Greenwich on Wednesday night, will take on Central Falls tonight at 5 p.m. at the Warriors’ Macomber Stadium. North Smithfield’s final two regular-season games are at home against Rogers and Hope.
