North Smithfield senior forward Issiah Chauvin, left, shown playing defense at the top of the key against Moses Brown junior guard Darius Ajakaiye, scored nine points, seven in the second quarter, to help the Northmen post a 60-45 victory over the Quakers and raise their Division III record to 8-0.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield High boys’ basketball team kicked off the toughest part of its Division III schedule on Monday night, and did so without the services of one of its best players, senior guard Azariah Chauvin, who injured his ankle during the team’s practice at the beginning of the week.
But Chauvin’s absence from the lineup, or one of the division’s tallest teams in Moses Brown, couldn’t stop the Northmen from continuing their best start in a decade. Thanks to junior point guard Tyson Green’s career-high 22 points and an excellent effort defensively by his teammates, the Northmen improved their record to 8-0 by posting a 60-45 victory in front of their home fans.
“I’m not going to lie, I was nervous about this game,” noted N.S. head coach Brandon DiPaola. “(Moses Brown) is a really good team; they had only one loss, and they’re big. And we didn’t have Azariah, who helps us rebounding and is very aggressive.”
What was supposed to be one of the division’s top showdowns of the week turned into a letdown in the first quarter. Each team turned the ball over six times, but the Quakers struggled to find their shot throughout those eight minutes, and that helped the Northmen roll off 11 straight points and end the quarter with a 12-4 lead.
“I think we had six turnovers in that quarter, but the way (Moses Brown) plays, they try to speed you up, so that makes sense,” added DiPaola. “I knew this game was going to be up and down, especially with the way (Moses Brown) presses, but we won, and that’s all you could ask for.”
The Northmen never trailed the rest of the way, but the Quakers twice managed to cut their deficit to four points. The Northmen held a 33-21 advantage at halftime and a 43-38 lead after three quarters of play, and when the Quakers went scoreless for the first 4:33 of the fourth quarter, N.S. increased its lead to 50-38.
Junior guard Aidan Bienvenue also scored 10 points for the Northmen, and Chauvin’s twin brother, Issiah Chauvin, added nine. Also playing well was junior center Alvendz Viera Dones, who only tossed in four points, but did a great game battling the Quakers’ post players and ended up with a dozen rebounds.
Last Friday night, the Northmen, who had won their first six D-III games by 11 or more points, found themselves in a battle on their home court with the Paul Cuffee School, but managed to come away with a 66-60 victory. Bienvenue led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points, while the Chauvin brothers and Viera Dones each added 14.
And the schedule promises to get tougher. On Wednesday night, the Northmen, who sit atop the four-time Division III-A standings, visited North Providence, which was in first place in the Division III-B standings with a 5-1 record, and next Tuesday at 6:45 p.m., they will head to West Warwick, which also leads the way in Division III-C with a 5-1 mark. NP and West Warwick dropped from D-II to D-III during the RIIL’s offseason realignment.
The following week, the Northmen will play neighboring rivals Davies and Central Falls, “and Central Falls defeated Moses Brown earlier in the season,” admitted DiPaola. “There are no easy games. This division is very balanced this year, and it’s a good thing. But I told the kids, ‘I don’t care about being undefeated.’ I really don’t. I just want us to get better, so when the playoffs come, we’ll be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.