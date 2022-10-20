COVENTRY – The North Smithfield High boys’ soccer team inched closer to notching its first undefeated regular season in its program’s 43-year history last Friday night by netting a 2-1 victory on the road over Coventry in their featured Division II battle of unbeatens.
The Northmen, who are 10-0-1, entered this week on the verge of clinching their first regular-season title in four seasons, as they were seven points better than Cranston West (8-2) and eight better than Coventry (7-1-2).
On Tuesday night, they were scheduled to host Narragansett, which was in fourth place with a 6-4 record, and on Friday at 6:30 p.m., they will host Hope.
The Northmen’s regular-season finale is next Tuesday night at West Warwick, and they will battle a nearby Division I team, Central Falls, in a non-league test three nights later that should help them prepare for the postseason.
In their matchup with Coventry, the Northmen found themselves trailing in a game for the first time this season, but two of the their youngest players came through with clutch goals. Freshman Cristiano Rodrigues tied the score at the 15-minute mark, and Zach Kienkiewicz netted the game-winner on a free kick late in the first half.
Senior goalkeeper Sam Beauchemin turned away eight shots in an excellent effort. The goal he allowed was only his second of the season – Beauchemin has posted nine shutouts and stopped 70 of the 72 shots he faced this season.
While Beauchemin is enjoying an outstanding season, so are junior strikers Aidan Bienvenue, who leads the team in goals (14) and assists (13), and Josh Neves, who has tallied 13 goals and six assists. Bienkiewicz, who also has five goals and six assists, and Rodrigues have also teamed up to net nine goals.
