COVENTRY – The North Smithfield High boys’ soccer team inched closer to notching its first undefeated regular season in its program’s 43-year history last Friday night by netting a 2-1 victory on the road over Coventry in their featured Division II battle of unbeatens.

The Northmen, who are 10-0-1, entered this week on the verge of clinching their first regular-season title in four seasons, as they were seven points better than Cranston West (8-2) and eight better than Coventry (7-1-2).

