North Smithfield senior co-captain and first singles player Brennan Drolet squares off to return the ball during last Thursday afternoon's match against Woonsocket. Drolet, who owns a 10-1 record this season, has helped the Northmen post a 9-1-1 mark that's their best records in a decade.
North Smithfield sophomore and second singles player Sam Drolet, shown backhanding the ball during his match last Thursday, has not lost a match all season. His play has helped the Northmen end the second in second place in the Division III standings and earn a quarterfinal-round bye.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Despite suffering its loss against undefeated Chariho, the North Smithfield High boys’ tennis team was able to bounce back and close out its Division III regular season with wins over St. Raphael Academy, 4-3, and Woonsocket, 6-1.
“It’s been going pretty well,” third-year head coach Matt Gambardella said about the Northmen’s season before hosting the Villa Novans last Thursday afternoon. “After today, we should finish the season as the (number) two seed, which puts us in the semifinals, and we’ll get to host that here, so that will be fun.”
The Northmen are 9-1-1 and enjoying their best season since 2013, when they went unbeaten in 14 matches and won the program’s only D-III title.
The Northmen’s only loss was to undefeated Chariho last Monday, May 15, by a 5-2 score, but they rebounded against SRA the next day in a huge match, 4-3, which basically cemented the second seed in the playoffs and a quarterfinal-round bye.
It’s been a three-team race in D-III among Chariho, which lost in last year’s D-III title match, North Smithfield, and SRA, which is 9-2. In fourth place with an 8-3 record was Pawtucket Tennis, which is a co-op team that consists of players from Shea and Tolman.
“They’re very different teams,” Gambardella said of SRA and Chariho. “St. Ray’s is kind of top-heavy; their singles lineup is very strong, but we kind of have the advantage as you get lower in the lineup. Chariho has it the other way around, but they have a very deep team – from one to 10, they are the strongest team in the division.”
The Saints were scheduled to host Central in a quarterfinal-round match on Wednesday night at Slater Park, and the winner of that match will battle the Northmen next week at a date to be announced.
“It’s probably going to be St. Ray’s again,” Gambardella said. “(Last week’s victory over SRA) was a close match and could have gone both ways. The past three years, we’ve always had tough matches with them. I know we’re going to go out and fight hard. Someone has to win, and it’s going to come down to the wire. We’ll see and it will be fun.”
The Northmen are captained by seniors Brennan Drolet and Jake Reyes. They celebrated ‘Senior Day’ in last Thursday’s match, along with their classmate, Matthew Lagasse, who moved up to first doubles for that particular match.
Leading the way for the Northmen, who have just 10 players on their roster, are the Drolet brothers, Brennan and Sam, at number one and two singles. Brennan dropped his first and only match of the season against SRA, while Sam, who is a sophomore is still undefeated.
“It helps to have two guys go out and rarely lose because then we just need two more wins,” Gambardella said.
Gambardella also highlighted the play of Reyes at number three singles.
“I always feel really proud of him because he’s had a lot of injuries and stuff that he’s been through and he’s fought really hard this year,” Gambardella said. “He played first doubles last year, so that’s a big step up. He’s had some really big wins and great battles with some really solid players.”
The Northmen’s doubles teams have also played very well this spring, and stepping up to give the Northmen their 4-3 win over the Saints was the number one doubles team of juniors Davis Carter and Kaiden Dalby.
“Our doubles teams have been coming up pretty clutch in the last couple of matches,” remarked Gambardella, whose roster also contains juniors Judah Chauvin and Nathan Comeau and freshmen Ben Tessier and Bryce Santos.
