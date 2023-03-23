North Smithfield cheerleaders

The members of the North Smithfield High cheerleading squad, which won the Division IV championship on March 11 in Providence, are, from left, Grace LaPlante and captain Abigail Cunha; in middle row, MaKenzy Davis, Trista Harris, Madelyn Daigneault, Madison McGourty, Zoey Garnett, and Julia Almeida; in back, coach Alicia Heon, Catherine McNeil, Jazel Hughes, Hunter Kennel, Annie Paiva, Emily Macedo, Madison Costello, and coach Valerie Orellana. Lola Mendes is also a member of the squad.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield High cheerleading squad enjoyed a comeback season in the Competition Division this winter, as the team not only regained the RIIL Division IV championship on Saturday, March 11, but also began this month by winning the RICCA (R.I. Cheerleading Coaches Association) D-IV title.

And at last Saturday’s New England Interscholastic Spirit Championships at Worcester State University, the Northmen took sixth place out of 12 of the region’s best squads. N.S. scored 149.9 points to finish a place ahead of St. Raphael Academy by 6.5 points.

