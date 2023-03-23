The members of the North Smithfield High cheerleading squad, which won the Division IV championship on March 11 in Providence, are, from left, Grace LaPlante and captain Abigail Cunha; in middle row, MaKenzy Davis, Trista Harris, Madelyn Daigneault, Madison McGourty, Zoey Garnett, and Julia Almeida; in back, coach Alicia Heon, Catherine McNeil, Jazel Hughes, Hunter Kennel, Annie Paiva, Emily Macedo, Madison Costello, and coach Valerie Orellana. Lola Mendes is also a member of the squad.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield High cheerleading squad enjoyed a comeback season in the Competition Division this winter, as the team not only regained the RIIL Division IV championship on Saturday, March 11, but also began this month by winning the RICCA (R.I. Cheerleading Coaches Association) D-IV title.
And at last Saturday’s New England Interscholastic Spirit Championships at Worcester State University, the Northmen took sixth place out of 12 of the region’s best squads. N.S. scored 149.9 points to finish a place ahead of St. Raphael Academy by 6.5 points.
The RIIL championship was very important to the squad, which had won back-to-back titles in 2020 and ‘21, but did not attend last season’s competition. A music trip that had been postponed during COVID was rescheduled during the same weekend as the event, noted head coach Alicia Heon.
The Northmen also graduated seven seniors last year. This year, they came in with eight freshmen, three sophomores, one junior, and three seniors, so the bulk of the team had never competed on the top stage before.
Heon said that her girls were kind of intimidated, competing inside the Providence Career & Technical Academy with a lot of other teams and in front of a big crowd, but at the same time, they were also pumped up.
Despite the youth, Heon was not overly worried, but mostly happy they were back as a team to compete for a title.
“We started a middle school team a couple of years ago, so we knew these freshmen coming up would be special,” she said. “Many of the girls are competitive dancers, so we just had to teach the basic skills of cheerleading.”
The Northmen ended that meet with a score of 77.1, which was three points better than SRA, which was the defending champion, and 8.7 better than the third-place team, Scituate.
Heon added that the squad had the best cheering section, as their fans were the loudest and most entertaining of the bunch.
The Northmen brought their momentum from Providence up to Worcester for the New England meet, “and I think the pressure was off,” Heon remarked. “In the New Englands, it was the best they’ve done (this year). They performed the routine one last time, relaxed, went out there, and had fun. It was so fun to watch.”
Another highlight of the weekend was two Northmen making the All-State team in senior Abigail Cunha and freshman Trista Harris. Heon said never in her school’s history have they had cheerleaders try out and make it.
Before the state meet, Heon said that her team had placed in every competition this season, with the highlight coming in a standout victory at the East Providence tournament.
“We were named the Grand Champion of the day with a score of 86.1, the highest ever received,” she said.
Heon, who has been coaching for about 20 years, said that this year’s team was special, as they all “worked together and are all each other’s best friends.”
The 2022-23 season is now over, but they will only lose three seniors and have some 8th-graders coming up next year.
