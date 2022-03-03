PROVIDENCE – A “four-year journey” for the core players on the North Smithfield High girls’ basketball team culminated in a trip to last Saturday afternoon’s Division III championship game at Rhode Island College.
But unfortunately for the second-seeded Northmen, who were seeking their first D-III title in a dozen years, they were unable to stop the top-seeded Tolman/Shea co-op team and their top scoring threat, sophomore point guard Armani Rivera, and suffered a 48-40 loss.
RIC’s Murray Center hosted yet another set of high school girls’ basketball finals last Saturday, and while the college court can be intimidating, the Northmen started out with some jitters, especially in the opening quarter.
After Rivera, who poured in a game-high 30 points, scored the game’s first bucket, the Northmen took their first and only lead on a three-pointer from senior guard and co-captain Calla Puccetti.
But between trying to hit their long-distance shots and attacking the basket, the Northmen had their troubles getting used to the court. But Tolman/Shea didn’t, and the co-op team scored the next 12 points while keeping the Northmen scoreless for the rest of the quarter.
“We came out scared,” Northmen head coach Ariana DiPaola said. “They had never been in this situation for basketball before, so just to get here, playing on this big court and knowing you’re going against the number one opponent, it’s intimidating.”
The Northmen were down by a 23-11 score at halftime, but kept their heads in the game. In the second half, the Northmen outrebounded Tolman/Shea, but despite giving themselves extra opportunities to score, the ball did not always fall their way.
“Once we got into our rhythm and understood that we deserved to be here, I saw our team again in that second half,” admitted DiPaola, whose team didn’t slice their deficit into single digits until the game’s final minute.
Senior guard and co-captain Megan Masi led the Northmen offensively with 18 points, while Puccetti ended up with 11.
“I have to give it to all my seniors,” added DiPaola, whose other top 12th-graders were center Laura Matchett, forward Sadie Crozier, and guard Madison Reilly. “They have set the tone for the entire team. Their dedication alone just speaks for itself. They’ve come light years since their freshman year, and the success of our season falls on their shoulders.”
“This was a four-year journey for this group,” DiPaola added. “Our seniors have worked very, very hard since their freshman year. We are a true story of a D-III team that worked tirelessly for four years to get here. Regardless of what the score was today, they fought their way back in the second half and they deserve every single moment to be proud of their journey.”
But the Northmen’s season is not completely finished, as they will now turn their attention to the Open Tournament that began on Wednesday night. Seeded 14th, the Northmen were scheduled to face third-seeded East Providence, which went undefeated during the D-II’s regular season.
Prior to their matchup with Tolman/Shea, the Northmen, who are 17-3 in D-III play, had posted a 61-33 victory over Lincoln in the quarterfinals and a 53-46 win over Toll Gate in the semis.
Masi scored 24 points and Matchett added 14 in the win over the Lions, and Puccetti’s 14 points and Crozier’s 13 led the way in the victory over the Titans.
