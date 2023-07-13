North Smithfield starting pitcher Mason Glode threw 5 2/3 innings of five-hit ball in last Friday night’s District IV pool play game against Scituate-Foster at Pacheco Park. He gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four, but North Smithfield ended up suffering a 3-2 loss.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – After scoring 11 runs in its last game two nights earlier and two more in the first inning of its pool play matchup against Scituate-Foster last Friday night at Pacheco Park, the North Smithfield Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star baseball team was kept off the board the rest of the way and ended up suffering a 3-2 loss that was its second in three games.
The win, meanwhile, was Scituate-Foster’s first in four games. North Smithfield manager B.K. Nordan said that his players interleague with Scituate-Foster, so both teams were familiar with each other.
“It was a great game,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a close, tight game – one play here, one play there – and (Scituate-Foster) made one more play than we did.”
Mason Glode was on the hill for North Smithfield, while Mason Pontarelli pitched for Scituate-Foster. Both pitched five full innings, while Glode worked into the sixth, and while he got the first two outs, he also allowed the tying and go-ahead runs to score.
“Both Masons, our Mason and their Mason, did a great job pitching,” added Nordan.
Down by a 2-0 score, Scituate-Foster scored an unearned run in the top of the second and threatened to tie the score in the fourth.
Pontarelli hit a single down the first-base line and then raced to second on an overthrow from the outfield. Dylan Pierce singled to left and then stole second, and Daniel Rhodes walked to load the bases with no outs.
But North Smithfield got out of that inning with no damage. First baseman Brody Campbell fielded a grounder and threw the ball to the plate for the first out, and after Glode fanned the next batter for the second out, he got the next batter to ground out.
“A bases-loaded jam and we got out of it with some good defensive plays,” Nordan said. “It was solid.”
But in the sixth, leadoff batter Kaleb Baccaire, on a 1-2 count, singled up the middle, and after Luka Pannone was hit by a pitch, a wild pitch allowed both runners to advance into scoring position with no outs.
Glode got Pontarelli to fly out to left for the first out, but there was no waiting around for Dylan Pierce, who took the first pitch he saw and drove it into right-center to score Baccaire and Pannone with the tying and go-ahead runs.
Glode faced one more batter, who popped out to third, before being taken out for Quincey Carter, who got the final out on a grounder to second.
“(Scituate-Foster) found a couple of holes in the sixth,” Nordan said. “That’s baseball. Their top four were up in the top of the sixth and those kids can hit – they are all AAU players.”
North Smithfield scored its two runs in the bottom of the first, as Calum Nordan walked on four pitches, took second on a passed ball, and after a strikeout, scored on a double by Glode that he hit over the center fielder’s head.
Campbell then hit a spicy grounder that bounced up and over the second baseman, allowing Glode to score for the two-run lead.
“I was hoping to get this (win) because it’s probably a battle for fourth place,” the North Smithfield manager said. “Whoever gets fourth place gets to keep playing. We still have to play Burrillville and we have to beat Burrillville.”
North Smithfield was coming off an 11-1 victory over Woonsocket last Wednesday at Lajoie Field that saw Calum Nordan turn in an outstanding game on the mound.
North Smithfield was scheduled to face Lincoln and Burrillville earlier this week, and tonight at 5:30 p.m., the all-stars will host defending state champion Cumberland. Woonsocket, which is seeking its first pool play win, was slated to face Scituate-Foster and Smithfield earlier the week.
Cumberland, Lincoln, and Smithfield have already clinched spots in the single-elimination semifinals, which are expected to take place on Saturday at sites to be announced. The championship game is the following day at Smithfield’s Whipple Field.
In the ages 9-10 tournament, Woonsocket entered this week with a 1-3 record that includes its 17-7 victory over Glocester in its tourney opener on June 27, while in the Junior Division (ages 13-15) tournament, Woonsocket stunned Cumberland, 10-1, in their opening game last Friday night at Renaud Field.
Woonsocket was scheduled to face Burrillville earlier this week, and if the all-stars win that game, they will earn a spot in Saturday’s title game.
