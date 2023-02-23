NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Little League, which is a non-profit organization supported by board members, coaches, umpires, and volunteers and has been serving the community for 57 years, is continuing to accept online registrations for the upcoming spring season for baseball and softball players ages 4-16.
The league is dedicated to teaching children the basic rules, skills, and sportsmanship of baseball and softball that are appropriate to their ages and skill levels.
The NSLL offers T-Ball, an instructional pitch division (AA), and player pitch (AAA), Major, and Junior Divisions. Registration will be open until Wednesday, March 8, with player evaluation for the AAA, Majors, and Juniors baseball divisions also scheduled on that day.
The T-Ball and instructional pitch divisions are for baseball and softball players ages 4-7. These programs are for beginners who are looking to gain experience and build skills in a fun environment. The baseball players who are ages 8-16 and softball players who are ages 8-14 will play in divisions ranging from the U8 softball and AAA baseball to the Juniors.
Opening Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.
Visit www.northsmithfieldll.com or contact nsmithfieldplayeragent@gmail.com for more information, to register a player, or if you are a parent who is interested in coaching at any level or volunteering your services to the league in another way. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
