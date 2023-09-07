NORTH SMITHFIELD – For the first time since Jeff Paiva took over as the head coach of the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles Academy co-op football team, the preseason has been a completely normal one.
From COVID restrictions two seasons ago to hazing allegations last year that prevented the team from summer workouts or captains’ practices, the slate has been wiped clean this year.
“It’s been great,” Paiva said. “It’s allowed us to almost have a normal start to the season.”
The team participated in captains’ workouts and a full camp with 7-on-7s, and Paiva said his players are excited for the upcoming Division III season.
However, the co-op team graduated a lot of players last year, including their quarterback, four of their receivers, and a couple of key linemen.
“I thought we were young last year, but we got younger,” Paiva said.
Despite having a very small roster with 35 players on its roster, and 23 of those either freshmen or sophomores, N.S./Mount will stay in Division III-A, and Paiva said that the younger guys are going to have to step up this year.
N.S./Mount, which is entering its eighth season as a co-op team, saw more Mount players decide to come out for the team this season. Over the last few seasons, the team has averaged three MSC players, but this year, the total is up to seven.
Having to fill big shoes this season is sophomore quarterback Ben Black, who is taking over for Cole Vowels, who graduated last year. Paiva said Black took all the junior varsity snaps at quarterback last year as a freshman.
The N.S./Mount squad has two senior captains in T.J. Smith and Aidan O’Neill. Smith played last season at running back with a broken arm and is now healthy. Paiva also said that O’Neill is a four-year player, a special teams standout, and a wide receiver and cornerback.
They have some senior linebacker talent in Sean Maguire, who took last season off, and first-year senior Sam Dumas. Another first-year senior on the offensive line is Mount’s Jacob Cogan.
Also on the offensive and defensive line will be junior Marcus Taborda. Paiva said that Taborda has made big steps through the weight room and will be a lot for people to defend on the line.
A star in the making is sophomore wide receiver/safety Ethan Corriveau, who “could be one of the elite receivers by the time he leaves North Smithfield,” Paiva said. “We’re hoping as a sophomore he gets better and better.”
As for N.S./Mount’s competition this year, Paiva said he doesn’t think they have a week off, having to face the likes of Middletown, Lincoln, Coventry, Chariho, Tolman, and Classical.
“We have the smallest roster in the division,” Paiva added.
But the Northmen/Mounties will focus on themselves this season.
“It’s always simple for us,” Paiva said about their goals each season. “Go out and compete. The wins and losses will take care of themselves.”
He believes his team competed hard last year, despite winning just one game, and he hopes his returning players will play hard each week this season and continue to get better.
They’ve had joint practices and scrimmages in the preseason, and Paiva said his team has been competitive. They had joint practices with West Warwick and North Providence and have scrimmaged Tiverton, Smithfield, and the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op team.
The co-op team will visit Ponaganset on Friday at 7 p.m. in their non-league opener. The Division III-A schedule starts the following Friday, when N.S./Mount hosts Lincoln at 7 p.m.
“I think with us, it’s about finding our identity and a brand of football we can be proud of,” Paiva said. “Our goal is to gain games on D-III teams and continue to improve. We have to aim to climb up the ranks in Division III.”
