NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield High boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams have shown no signs of slowing down in their seventh seasons in the RIIL.
Both teams wrapped up their dual-meet seasons last week with 9-2 records that put them in a three-way tie for second place in their respective standings, and at Sunday afternoon’s Northern Division championship meet at Cumberland’s Tucker Field, they both placed fourth and set team records for points scored in this meet, as the boys produced 104 points and the girls totaled 81.5.
For the past three seasons, the Northmen have established themselves as among the finest programs in their division – the girls’ team boasts a 28-7 record and the boys are 27-8 during that stretch – and the best may be yet to come at the upcoming Class C and state championship meets.
“There have been numerous highlights to the season so far,” reported head coach Gary Seal, who also saw his two teams sweep the Class C Relays by topping 19 other schools on April 20 at Exeter/West Greenwich’s complex. Both teams “have had outstanding seasons to this point and great balance, and this has led to success.”
The boys’ team has seen several school records fall over the past couple months, and among the record breakers are seniors Charles Rapoza (12-pound hammer), Aiden Lariviere (400 meters, 53.24 seconds), and Sam Beauchemin (pole vault, nine feet, six inches), and juniors Aidan Bienvenue (110-meter hurdles, 15.84 seconds) and Nick Lamoureux (triple jump, 41 feet, three inches). Rapoza is also the school-record holder in the shot put.
The Northmen also saw two relay teams break records: Sunday's meet saw the 4x800 relay team of seniors Keandre Alexander and Josh Hanlon, junior Ryan Blanchette, and Lariviere clock a time of 9:02.3, and earlier this year, the 4x400 relay team of juniors Luke Letizia and Joshua Neves, Lariviere, and Bienvenue set a record with its time of 3:37.2.
“Aidan Bienvenue has been outstanding,” added Seal. “He is currently ranked number two in both the 110 and 300 hurdles in the state, and Nick is currently ranked number one in the state (in the triple jump).”
Beauchemin, who starred for the Northmen's soccer team, is also currently is ranked first in Class C and second in the state in the javelin, added Seal, and he also leads off the 4x100 relay. Letizia has also been outstanding in the 400 and 4x400 relay, and he’s the third-ranked javelin thrower in Class C, and Neves, who is another first-year member of the team, “has been a revelation,” added Seal, noting that he competes in the sprints and anchors the 4x400 relay.
The Northmen’s senior captains are Zachary Garnett, Alexander, and Hanlon, and while Garnett “has been the top discus thrower, Joshua has been fantastic in the 3,000 meters and anchors the 4x800 relay, and Keandre has led the way in the sprints and middle distance,” reported Seal.
“Junior Tyson Green, in his first season, has been outstanding in the triple jump and 100 meters,” said Seal. “Junior Owen Boisvert and Blanchette are up-and-coming distance runners; senior dual-sport athlete Issiah Chauvin has excelled in the 4x100 relay and javelin, and junior Julian Almeida is ranked near the top in Class C in the 300-meter hurdles.”
Of N.S.’s underclassmen, “sophomore Frankie Caro is one of the top young javelin throwers in the state, and freshman Chris Lagasse is on his way to becoming a top thrower,” Seal offered. “Sophomore Jackson Lanctot has already tied the school record in the pole vault, and sophomores Nathan Golenski and Joshua Punchak have great potential in the middle distance events.”
The girls’ squad is led by senior captain Bethany Marsella, who won the state indoor championship last winter and currently holds school records in the triple jump (31 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and 100-meter hurdles (15.8 seconds). She is also a tenth of a second off the school record in the 100-meter dash, noted Seal.
N.S.'s other two senior captains are Lauren Mania, who has led the way in the javelin, discus, and four-kilometer hammer, and Samantha Fagan, who runs all the distance events. Another 12th-grader, Samantha Ledger, who also stars for the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op softball team, "has been fantastic in the throwing events,” added Seal, and is also the school-record holder in the shot put with a throw of 29-9 1/2.
School records were also set this spring by senior Lydia Hughes in the long jump (15-1 1/2) and sophomores Mya Silveira in the 3,000 (11:32.7) and Brianna Fournier in the pole vault, and sophomore Frances Tiner, is also closing in on the school record in the 300-meter hurdles.
Seal also called sophomore Raeghan Reilly “one of the best young distance runners in the state, and she has been phenomenal in the 800 and 1,500 meters and leading off the 4x800 relay,” and sophmore Janjira Caron has been one of the Northmen’s top runners in the 100 and 200.
Junior Grace Lane is the team’s top 400-meter runner and anchors the 4x400 relay team, and junior Eden Beauregard and sophomore Madeline McCauley have been outstanding in the middle distance events, as well as part of the school-record 4x800 relay team, added Seal, who also praised sophomores Catherine Rogers and Rachael Snyzyk in the high jump and Samantha Thibeault in the triple jump.
In the Northern Division championship meet, the Northmen saw several athletes win their events, starting with Bienvenue, who captured the 110-meter hurdles in 15.06 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 40.72 and helped the 4x100 and 4x400 relay team win their events.
The 4x100 team, which also included Chauvin, Lamoureux, and Green, won its race in 45.48 seconds, and the 4x400 team, which also contained Letizia, Lariviere, and Neves, crossed the finish line in 3:37.55. Both relay squads won their races by a fraction of a second.
In the field events, Lamoureux, who won the 200 in 23.18 seconds, placed second in the high jump at 5-10 and third in the triple jump at 39-1/2.
On the girls’ side, Marsella (16.10 seconds) and Tiner (17.69) took the top two places in the 100-meter hurdles, and also finishing second were Silveira in the 3,000 (11:59.51), the 4x800 relay team of Beauregard, Reilly, Silveira, and McCauley (10:51.94).
The Northmen will be in action on Saturday at two invitational meets. The boys’ team will compete in the St. Germain Invitational at West Warwick High, and the girls’ squad will take part in the Mariner Invitational at Narragansett High.
“The goal is to now get ready to compete for the Class C championship (at Narragansett High) on Sunday, May 21,” Seal reported.
