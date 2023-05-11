Aidan Bienvenue hurdles
Buy Now

North Smithfield junior Aidan Bienvenue, shown in action at last year's RIIL Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Brown University, is currently ranked second in the state in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. At Sunday's Northern Division championship meet, he won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.06 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 40.72.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield High boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams have shown no signs of slowing down in their seventh seasons in the RIIL.

Both teams wrapped up their dual-meet seasons last week with 9-2 records that put them in a three-way tie for second place in their respective standings, and at Sunday afternoon’s Northern Division championship meet at Cumberland’s Tucker Field, they both placed fourth and set team records for points scored in this meet, as the boys produced 104 points and the girls totaled 81.5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.