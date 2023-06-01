PROVIDENCE – The North Smithfield High boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams continued to rewrite their programs’ record books at last Saturday afternoon’s Mount Pleasant and Bishop Hendricken Invitationals.
The girls’ squad broke three records at the Mount Pleasant meet at Conley Stadium. Senior Samantha Ledger shattered her mark in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet 4 1/2 inches; sophomore Raeghan Reilly set a record in the 1,500 meters with a time of 5:06.00, and the 4x400 relay team of juniors Eden Beauregard and Grace Lane, sophomore Frances Tiner, and Reilly also established a new record in 4:24.49.
Reilly and the 4x400 squad also qualified for this weekend’s state championship meet with their times.
Also winning events in the meet were senior Bethany Marsella in the 100-meter hurdles (16.16 seconds), sophomore Madeline McCauley in the junior varsity 800-meter race (2:42.63), and Keira Harnois in the freshmen 1,500 (5:28.85).
At the Bishop Hendricken meet, a handful of members of the boys’ team delivered excellent performances, starting with junior Aidan Bienvenue, who captured the 300-meter hurdles in a school and meet-record time of 38.98 seconds.
Bienvenue’s time is currently the best in the state, and it helped him take home the meet’s Best Sprint Performance trophy.
Also breaking school records were junior Luke Letizia in the 800 with a time of 2:01.80 that also qualified him for the state meet and senior Aidan Lariviere in the 400 in 52.16 seconds.
Several members of the boys’ and girls’ teams will be back in action at the RIIL meet on Saturday at Conley Stadium. The field events will kick off the meet at 12:45 p.m., and the track events will begin at 2 p.m.
