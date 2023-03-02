NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Parks & Recreation Department will be offering self-defense classes for the first time in four years on Monday nights at the Kodokai Martial Arts Dojo on 175 Eddie Dowling Highway.
Children who are in middle school and high school will meet on Mondays, March 13 and 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and adults and adults with children ages 12 and under will meet the next two Mondays, March 27 and April 3, at the same time.
This is a free program for town residents. Participants are asked to email dojomojo11@gmail.com to register. Space is limited.
These classes will empower participants with knowledge in recognizing and managing potentially dangerous situations and provide the confidence to fight back and escape if needed. Participants will practice techniques on padded targets and training partners.
The first class will cover recognizing threats, de-escalation techniques, effective ways to strike, escapes from common grabs, legal issues regarding self-defense, developing a defensive mindset, and strategies.
The second class will address more complex situations, such as defense against weapons, dealing with multiple attackers and self-defense while on the ground.
Participants should wear comfortable workout clothing (sweatpants or yoga pants are better than shorts), will be asked to remove shoes (socks, especially with grippy bottoms, are acceptable), and should bring a water bottle.
