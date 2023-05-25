NARRAGANSETT – The North Smithfield High boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams and Woonsocket High sophomore thrower Adelaide Caron delivered some highlights with their outstanding performances at Sunday afternoon’s class championship meets that took place throughout the state.
At the Class C meet at Narragansett High, the Northmen took third place in the team standings in both meets, and the girls, who finished third in last year’s meet with 68 points, scored a team-record 89 on Sunday to finish just two points behind the runner-up team, St. Raphael Academy.
And at the Class A meet at Coventry High, Caron handily captured the four-kilometer hammer throw with a personal-best distance of 167 feet, six inches. That throw not only topped her PR by more than 10 feet, but it also moved her from eighth place to fifth in the national rankings and allowed her to leap past Lincoln senior Jillian Leahy, whose PR throw was 167-1, and owns the state’s top throw this spring.
The Class C meet saw the Northmen’s boys’ team break five school records and Aidan Bienvenue capture the 110-meter hurdles in a school-record time of 14.83 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 41.32. He was also on the 4x400 relay team of Luke Letizia, Aiden Lariviere, Joshua Neves that placed second in a school-record time of 3:34.56.
Lariviere, who placed fourth in the 400 in 52.23 seconds, and Letizia, who finished fifth in the 800 in a time of 2:03.73, also shattered school records, and the Northmen’s fifth record came from their 4x800 relay squad that consisted of Ryan Blanchette, Joshua Hanlon, Letizia, and Lariviere and took second place in a time of 8:37.50.
Sam Beauchemin also won the pole vault with a distance of nine feet, six inches, took third place in the javelin with a 134-foot-1 throw, and ran the first leg on the 4x100 relay team that placed second in 45.44 seconds and also consisted of Tyson Green, Nick Lamoureux, and Neves.
The Northmen also saw Lamoureux place third in the triple jump with a leap of 40-9 1/2, take fourth place in the high jump with a 5-foot-10 leap, and finish fifth in the 200 in 23.44 seconds.
The girls’ team, meanwhile, established four school records, and Samantha Ledger broke two of them by finishing second in the javelin with a throw of 99-1 and sixth in the shot put with a throw of 29-11.
For the second time in as many weekends, Bethany Marsella rewrote her own record in the 100-meter hurdles by winning the event in 15.78 seconds and breaking her record by 0.12 of a second, and Raeghan Reilly broke the record in the 1,500 by placing fifth in a time of 5:07.92.
Taking second places were Frances Tiner in the 100-meter hurdles (17.65 seconds) and Lydia Hughes (30-7 3/4) in the triple jump, and placing third were Samantha Thibeault (triple jump, 30-4) and the 4x800 relay team of Eden Beauregard, Madeline McCauley, Grace Lane, and Reilly (10:36.8).
Adding fourth places for North Smithfield were Reilly (800, 2:31.98), Marsella (long jump, 15 3/4), Brianna Fournier (pole vault, 6-6), and the 4x400 relay team of Tiner, Reilly, Beauregard, and Lane (4:38.07), and Reilly (1,500, 5:07.92) and Tiner (long jump, 14 9 1/4) also took fifth places.
Also in action at the Class C meet was Mount Saint Charles Academy, which received excellent performances from Emmy Belvin and Jordan Hendricks in the girls’ meet. Belvin placed second in the 800 (2:24.71) and 1,500 (4:49.95); Hendricks finished second in the 100-meter dash (13.12 seconds), and they teamed up with sophomore Hannah Patrie and freshman Brooke Hogan on the 4x400 relay team that took third place (4:26.26).
The boys’ team’s top performance came from freshman Ryder Kinzler, who took third place in the 100-meter dash (11.49 seconds), and the Mounties also received a fourth place from their girls’ 4x800 relay team of senior Ava Noecker, junior Jillian Happenny, sophomore Reilly Kickham, and Hogan (11:30.04).
In Coventry, Woonsocket also saw Isabella Piette, who is ranked 10th in the nation in the hammer, place second in that hammer with a throw of 151-9, and Woonsocket’s best performance on the oval came from the girls’ 4x800 relay team of junior Sara Lopez, sophomore Arianna, and freshmen Sabrina Conti and Mariah Lasalle, which placed fourth in 11:39.76.
Several athletes will be back in action at the state championship meet on Saturday, June 3, at Mount Pleasant’s Conley Stadium.
The field events will kick off the meet at 12:45 p.m., and the track events will begin at 2 p.m.
