WORCESTER, Mass. – North Smithfield Middle School 8th-grader Sean Mania had a meet to remember for the Woonsocket YMCA’s Whalers youth swim team at the New England YMCA Championships that took place two weekends ago at the WPI (Worcester Polytechnic Institute) Sports & Recreation Center’s pool.
The Whalers placed 27th out of 46 teams from throughout the region with 149 points, and Mania helped account for 66 of them by taking third place in the boys’ ages 13-14 division’s 100-yard freestyle in 52.04 seconds, finishing fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:00:33, and leading two relay teams to top-10 finishes.
Mania, who also helped total 66 points in last winter’s meet, joined Ben Fowler, Carter Monteiro, and Quinn Defusco on the 200-yard freestyle squad that placed eighth in 1:45.68 and the 200-yard medley team that finished 10th in 1:59.40.
Also turning in an exceptional meet was Ayomide Ogundare in the boys’ ages 9-10 division. He took fourth place in the 50-yard butterfly in 34.92 seconds and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle in 31.72 to give the Whalers 28 more points.
On the girls’ side, Krysten Vartanian was as impressive, as she also scored 28 points by finishing fifth in the girls’ ages 9-10’s 50-yard breaststroke in 43.41 seconds and placing 10th in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:11:82 and 100-yard individual medley in 1:25.72.
In the boys’ ages 11-12 division, Tommy Herring, Lucas Brady, and Mason Black contributed 24 points by helping two relay teams take 11th places. They joined Finn Hayden on the 200-yard freestyle squad that clocked a time of 2:05:21 and Alex Antocci on the 200-yard medley team that finished in 2:24.33.
Woonsocket also delivered its finest performance in recent memory at the SENECY (Southeastern New England Cluster of YMCAs) Championships. The swimmers ages 11 and over competed at Boston University and ages 10 and under swam at Warwick’s McDermott’s Pool.
The Whalers, who placed eight out of 15 teams with 1,296 points, saw Vartanian lead the way by winning her age group’s 50-yard breaststroke in 43.36 seconds and 100-yard freestyle in a time of 1:12.89 and placing second in the 100-yard I.M. in 1:25.02.
Mania also put together another solid meet by winning his age group’s 100-yard backstroke in 59.67 seconds, which easily topped the runner-up finisher by six seconds, and he finished second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.06, which was just 0.01 of a second away from the winning time.
Also capturing its event was the boys’ ages 9-10’s 200-medley relay team of Nolan Franzoni, Yajat Biyani, Noah Ziniti, and Ogundare, which finished in 2:50.54. Ogundare also placed second in the 50-yard butterfly in 36.95 seconds and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:19.63.
Several swimmers also added top-five finishes in their individual events, including Antocci in his age group (3rd place, 50-yard breaststroke, 40.58 seconds, and 5th, 50-yard freestyle, 29.99), and Zachery Socci in the boys’ 8-under group (3rd, 50-yard freestyle, 44.96, and tie for 5th, 25-yard freestyle, 19.69).
Sophia Piscopio also took fourth place in the girls’ 13-14’s 200-yard I.M. (2:43.78) and 500-yard freestyle (6:13.16), and Cumberland High senior Stephen Zerva swam in the boys’ high school division and took fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (59.77) and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (53.79).
Black also finished fourth in his age division’s 100-yard freestyle (1:09.89) and adding fifth places were Herring (50-yard breaststroke, 41.94 seconds), Monteiro (50-yard freestyle, 26.75). and Fowler (100-yard backstroke, 1:09.76).
