PROVIDENCE – North Smithfield native Jeff Jillson, who enjoyed a superb high school career at Mount Saint Charles Academy and later played in the National Hockey League, was announced as one of five members of the R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 on Friday, Feb. 24, between periods of the American Hockey League game between the Providence Bruins and Charlotte Checkers at the Amica Mutual Pavillion.

The members of the Class of 2023, which also includes former Burrillville High coach Babe Mousseau, “are among the most accomplished hockey figures our state has produced,” said Vin Cimini, the founding chairman of the Hall of Fame. “This year, we will honor two coaching greats and three players whose hockey careers and play representing our nation have brought great honor to themselves, their families, their schools, and their state.”

