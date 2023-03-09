PROVIDENCE – North Smithfield native Jeff Jillson, who enjoyed a superb high school career at Mount Saint Charles Academy and later played in the National Hockey League, was announced as one of five members of the R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 on Friday, Feb. 24, between periods of the American Hockey League game between the Providence Bruins and Charlotte Checkers at the Amica Mutual Pavillion.
The members of the Class of 2023, which also includes former Burrillville High coach Babe Mousseau, “are among the most accomplished hockey figures our state has produced,” said Vin Cimini, the founding chairman of the Hall of Fame. “This year, we will honor two coaching greats and three players whose hockey careers and play representing our nation have brought great honor to themselves, their families, their schools, and their state.”
The enshrinement celebration and dinner will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Rhodes-on-the-Pawtuxet in Cranston. Tickets are now on sale at www.rihhof.com, the Hall of Fame’s website. The five new members will bring the number of honorees in the Hall to 45.
Jillson earned All-State honors with the Mounties and was a two-time NCAA All-American at the University of Michigan. He was selected in the first round of the 1999 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks, but before his first professional season, he represented his country as a member of Team USA in three world championships.
Over his 11-year pro career, the rugged defenseman suited up for parts of five NHL seasons with the Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins. He also briefly played for the Providence Bruins during the 2002-03 season.
Mousseau coached the Broncos from 1957-1975, and during his tenure, Burrillville won seven state championships and five New England titles. Joining Mousseau and Jillson in this year’s class are Warwick’s John Hynes, who is the head coach of the NHL’s Nashville Predators, East Greenwich’s Steven King, who played for the P-Bruins and the NHL’s New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks in the ‘90s, and the late Bill Thayer, who hailed from Warwick, played for the Rhode Island Reds, and served as a youth hockey coach.
