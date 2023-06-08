North Smithfield High junior Aidan Bienvenue, shown in action in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles at last Saturday’s RIIL championship meet at Conley Stadium, captured the state title in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.94 seconds and took second place in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.12.
North Smithfield High junior Aidan Bienvenue, shown in action in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles at last Saturday’s RIIL championship meet at Conley Stadium, captured the state title in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.94 seconds and took second place in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.12.
North Smithfield High senior Samantha Ledger became a state champion last Saturday afternoon, as she won the girls' javelin with a school-record throw of 110 feet that broke her personal-best mark by nearly 11 feet.
Under the watchful eye of head coach Marc Piette, right, Woonsocket High sophomore Adelaine Caron gets ready to throw the hammer during last week’s state championship meet. Caron, who entered this week ranked sixth in the nation in the event, took second place with a throw of 153 feet, 11 inches.
PROVIDENCE – The North Smithfield High track and field program has only been in existence for seven years, yet it can boast five state champions over the last three.
Two newcomers to the Northmen’s exclusive championship club took their places atop the awards podium during last Saturday’s state meet at Mount Pleasant High’s Conley Stadium. Senior Samantha Ledger won the girls’ javelin with a school-record 110-foot throw, and junior Aidan Bienvenue took a thriller in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles in 40.94 seconds.
Those champions are the seventh and eighth athletes in their school’s history to win state championships, and it’s a distinguished list that starts with golfer Steve Gurka, who won the state individual title in 1978, and continues with gymnast Donna Ferra, who captured three straight all-around RIIL titles from 1981-83.
Swimmer Sara Gendron also won the 100-yard butterfly title in 2018, and Aidan Beauchemin (Class of 2021) and Matt Stamatelatos (Class of ‘22) each won indoor and outdoor titles in the hurdles – Stamatelatos graduated with a school-record four.
This past winter, senior Bethany Marsella won the indoor state title in the girls’ 55-meter hurdles, and last weekend, two athletes who are best known for their exploits in other sports brought home the gold.
Ledger, who is a first baseman and pitcher on the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op softball team and will be continuing her softball career next spring at the University of Bridgeport, has prospered in the throwing events for the Northmen and also holds the school record in the shot put with a throw of 30-4 1/2.
In the javelin, Ledger demolished her school record in that event by nearly 11 feet – she unleashed a throw of 99-1 at last month’s Class C meet – and she topped the runner-up finisher, North Kingstown senior Polina Wright, by 15 inches.
“My track motto is ‘all things are possible – nothing is impossible,’” reported Northmen head coach Gary Seal, “and this came true in the javelin for Samantha.”
Bienvenue, meanwhile, delivered one of the meet’s most fantastic finishes in his race, as he nipped La Salle Academy senior Brady Fisher at the finish line to win the race by a mere 0.02 of a second. Taking third place, only 0.09 of a second behind Bienvenue, was North Kingstown senior Brendan Pratt.
Earlier in the meet, Bienvenue, who is an All-State striker for the Northmen’s boys’ soccer team, settled for second place in the 110-meter hurdles, as his time of 15.12 seconds was 0.1 of a second behind the winner, Barrington junior Ethan Knight.
As for Marsella, she was unable to match her indoor title in the hurdles with another one in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles, as she ended up in fourth place with a time of 16.42 seconds that was 0.14 of a second slower than her time in the preliminaries.
Three sophomore throwers from the Woonsocket High girls’ team, Adelaide Caron, Bella Piette, and Angeliea Ortiz, also enjoyed solid meets. In the four-kilogram hammer, Caron took second place with a throw of 153 feet, 11 inches and Piette placed fourth with a throw of 150-7, and in the discus, Ortiz finished fourth with an 111-foot throw.
Mount Saint Charles Academy’s top athlete at the meet was junior Emmy Belvin, who placed eighth in the 1,500 in a time of 4:59:48 and 10th in the 800 in 2:26.49.
The Northmen also saw their boys’ 4x800 relay team of seniors Josh Hanlon and Aiden Lariviere and juniors Luke Letizia and Ryan Blanchette break its school record in its event by placing fifth in a time of 8:31.32. Two weeks earlier, at the Class C meet, that squad set the record with a time of 8:37.50.
Also placing in the top 10 of their events for North Smithfield were junior Nick Lamoureux, who took seventh place in the boys’ high jump (5-10) and triple jump (40-6 3/4), and sophomore Frances Tiner, who finished 10th in the girls’ 110-meter hurdles (17.71 seconds).
Placing 11th were the Mount girls’ 4x400 relay squad of sophomores Reilly Kickham and Hannah Patrie, freshman Brooke Hogan, and Belvin (4:24.89); the N.S. girls’ 4x800 relay team of juniors Eden Beauregard and Grace Lane and sophomores Raeghan Reilly and Madeline McCauley (10:58.44); Letizia in the 800 (2:04.84), and Reilly in the 1,500 (5:16.69).
The top athletes from the state meet will be back in action on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the 76th annual New England Championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. On Thursday at 4 p.m., the Novans will send a large group of throwers to Conley Stadium to compete in the New England Hammer Championships.
