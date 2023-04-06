NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield resident Kevin Salisbury, who is the Director of Athletics at the Community College of Rhode Island, recently received a 2022-23 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Cushman & Wakefield Athletic Director of the Year Award for his commitment and positive contributions to CCRI’s student-athletes, campuses, and surrounding communities.
Nominees were selected “based on their years of service, commitment to higher education and student-athletes; continuous teamwork, loyalty and excellence; and the ability to inspire individuals or groups to high levels of accomplishments.”
“I would like to thank NACDA for this honor and thank those that nominated me,” Salisbury said in a press release. “I am extremely humbled by this award and feel strongly that nobody wins anything alone! Our staff, coaches, and student-athletes are outstanding people and they all have their fingerprints on this. I appreciate every single individual that plays a role in the success of our program. Lastly, I would like to thank my wife Lisa for her unending support.”
In 2022-23, CCRI captured NJCAA Region XXI championships in men’s soccer, volleyball, and women’s basketball, with both soccer and basketball earning trips to the NJCAA Division III National Championships.
In addition to its success on the field, CCRI not only revived its women’s soccer program under the guidance of first-year head coach Jeff Patten after two canceled seasons due to the pandemic, but also celebrated 27 student-athletes qualifying for the Region XXI Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.2 or higher.
Salisbury is also currently the President of the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA), and last year, he was selected by the NJCAA Board of Regents as its Men’s Senior Administrator.
