BIDDEFORD, Maine – North Smithfield native Cassandra Sherman, who was a high-scoring forward for the North Smithfield High girls’ hockey team in the late 2000s and ended up playing professionally after enjoying an outstanding career at the University of Southern Maine, is returning to her college stomping grounds in Maine, having just landed her dream job.
Sherman was recently named the new women’s hockey head coach at the University of New England.
“I am absolutely thrilled,” Sherman, 29, said about getting the job. “I don’t think there is a better spot (in Maine). It’s where I played and coached. It’s a job I wanted, and now it seems unreal. It’s a dream come true to coach hockey at this level.”
After playing two seasons apiece with the Northmen and the Rice Memorial High prep team in South Burlington, Vt., Sherman played four seasons at Southern Maine and was a captain her junior and senior years. She then turned pro, playing for Dusseldorf in Germany for a season before returning stateside to spend the 2017-18 season with the Boston Blades of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League.
She had her hands full playing for the Blades, while also returning to USM as an assistant coach under the head coach she played for, John Lauziere, but she spent four seasons with the Huskies’ staff.
Then came a change of scenery, as Sherman moved down to Florida with a plan to start a girls’ prep team. That plan never solidified, but Sherman stayed in Florida, coaching youth hockey and becoming a co-director of the Palm Beach Skate Zone.
When the UNE job opened up, “I had a few people reach out to me,” she said, and one of those people was Lauziere. She said she applied for that job, as well as a few others in Maine.
She still has friends in North Smithfield and Rhode Island, but her family has since moved away, so when Maine came calling, it was fate.
“I have a lot of friends up in Maine and it feels like home,” she said.
“The team is pretty locked in, as the former head coach (David Venditti) recently retired,” Sherman said of her new team. “He got everything set up. Once I get out on the ice, I will then start recruiting for next year’s team.”
After getting the UNE job, Sherman packed up her things and drove back up the East Coast, stopping along the way to visit with her family in North Carolina, as well as in New Jersey. Things quickly fell into place for Sherman, as she said some of her friends built an in-law apartment for her and she got a lot of help along the way back to Maine.
“It doesn’t even feel like I was in Florida,” she said.
Always keeping busy, once back in Maine, Sherman became a coach of the Maine Junior Mariners, a U18 boys’ hockey team.
She has yet to name an assistant coach for the women’s team, but she has been going through applications and speaking to a few people.
Her goals as the head coach for the program is to start small first and then add bigger goals.
“The biggest thing I bring as a coach is skill development,” she said. “That’s always been huge for me.”
Once the skills have been developed, she hopes for bigger goals, such as reaching the Division III’s Frozen Four and winning a championship in the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
After a couple of exhibition games, the Nor’easters will open up their season at home against Southern Maine on Oct. 27. Sherman said her father, mother, and sisters are excited for her and may travel up to Maine for that first game.
Sherman said she is familiar with some teams in her new conference, highlighting Suffolk, Endicott, and Western New England.
With all the support Sherman has received, she also had an exciting phone call from her former coach, Kenny Woods, Sherman said. She said he was the reason why she starting her coaching career.
“He was an idol of mine,” she added.
Having coached and played hockey at different levels throughout her life, she has yet to hang up her skates. She plays on a men’s hockey league in Falmouth, Maine, twice a week in the mornings.
