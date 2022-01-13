SMITHFIELD – Northern Rhode Island Lacrosse is currently accepting registrations for the upcoming season, and any player in kindergarten through the 8th grade who lives or attends school in Smithfield, North Providence, Johnston, or Lincoln is eligible to play.
The lacrosse season runs from April through June, with preseason indoor skills practices in March. Registration fees range from $75-$225 and include a customized uniform, four preseason skills sessions, and two practices and one game per week during the season. A $25 early-bird registration discount is available through Monday, Jan. 31, and family discounts are also available.
No prior experience is necessary, and anyone who is interested in playing should visit www.nrilacrosse.org to register or for more information on the league. Contact David Orlando at nrilax@gmail.com if you are a parent who is interested in coaching at any level or helping the league.
