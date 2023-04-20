Cumberland’s Nicole Greene, left, and Maria Chevalier, right, shown posing for a picture with their medals with Greene’s mother, Paula Deblois, were among the Wampanoag Road Runners who ran in Monday’s 127th running of the Boston Marathon. Chevalier, who is the president of the Wamps, was running in this marathon for the 13th straight year.
Cumberland's Nicole Greene runs during a heavy downpour on Bolyston Street as she gets ready to complete the Boston Marathon in a time of 3:09.21 that was her personal-best finish at this legendary race.
Smithfield’s Christine Cassel, left, and Marianne Currie, who are members of the Rhode Island Road Runners, proudly pose for a picture with their bib numbers at the runners’ expo prior to Monday’s 127th running of the Boston Marathon. Cassel clocked a time of 3:36:36, and Currie’s time was 4:08:09.
Photo by Doug Woodford
BOSTON – Someday, and someday soon, Nicole Greene will run her first sub-3:00 marathon. But for now, the Cumberland resident is going to kick back and treasure her exceptional performance at Monday’s 127th running of the Boston Marathon.
One of 30 runners from northern Rhode Island to tour the legendary 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston’s Boylston Street, Greene, who is a member of the Wampanoag Road Runners, clocked a time of 3:09.21 that was her personal-best finish at this historic race.
Greene was hoping to top her personal-best time of 3:01:24 that she set at the California International Marathon two Decembers ago in Sacramento, “and one of these days, I will go sub-three,” she reported. “But today, I had lots of fun and I ran a PR for the Boston course.”
When Greene finished the race, she was completely soaked from head to toe, no thanks to “the deluge” that drenched the runners sometime around 1 p.m. and forced a rain delay in the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Los Angeles Angels near the 25th mile at Fenway Park.
The weather “was actually pretty good for me,” she added. “It was sprinkling at the beginning, stayed cool during (the marathon) and not too humid, and it only started pouring the last few miles.”
A native of Seekonk, Mass., Greene was a defenseman for the Boston College women’s hockey team in the late 1990s. When she graduated from The Heights, she traded in her skates for a pair of running shoes, and in 2003, she toed the starting line for her first Boston Marathon.
“And I ran a 4:43,” she reported. “Now, over 65 marathons later as a Masters runner, I get to take over an hour and a half off that, so I’m really happy with my day.”
Last year, Greene ran the marathon with her mother, Paula Deblois, for her 70th birthday, and they finished in 4:29:48. This year, they decided to run in their respective waves and shoot for their best times. Deblois, who is also a member of the Wamps, took 16th place in the women’s ages 70-74 division with her time of 4:27:51, which was only 7 1/2 minutes off her team that she turned in at the 2008 marathon.
Greene and Deblois, who will head to Chicago in the fall to compete for the Abbott Age Group World Championships in their respective age groups, were joined by several Wamps who packed a bus that departed from DB Sports in North Attleboro that morning, including Cumberland’s Maria Chevalier, who is the club’s longtime president, and Pawtucket’s Bryna Hebert, who posted a time of 4:04:37.
Running in her 13th straight Boston Marathon, Chevalier posted a time of 3:43:34 that not only marked the eighth time she completed the race in under 3:55, but also the third in under 3:45, as she was only 33 seconds off her Boston PR that she set 10 years ago.
Three local runners were able to clock sub-3:00 times, including former Cumberland High All-Stater Jason Reilly, who recently turned 40 and was running in his 12th straight marathon. His time of 2:38:08 was not only good for 499th place out of nearly 30,000 runners, but it was also 56 seconds faster than his time at last year’s race and marked the fourth time in the last five years he finished in under 2:40.
Lincoln’s Robin Hewson, who has delivered a handful of top-10 finishes during the past few years in marathon across Rhode Island, also posted a time of 2:54:59.
Right behind Hewson was Lincoln native and Mount Saint Charles and Providence College runner Ashley Jensen, who was running in Boston for the first time in five years and pursuing her first sub-3:00 time since that race, but she ended up with a time of 3:03:07 that was 4 1/2 minutes off her Boston PR.
Nine more runners from the area were able to finish in under four hours, and four more clocked times under 4:11. Included in that list was Daniel Anter, who is the father of former Lincoln High baseball and basketball standout Cody Anter. A resident of Warwick, he ran in his 25th straight marathon and finished in 3:33:01.
Also among those runners were Cumberland’s Brendan Morgan (3:47:22), Dylan Edmons (3:48:51), and Justin Mavromatis (4:03:13), and Lincoln’s Nicole Cocozza (3:41:35), Ryan Duffy (4:27:04), and Ashley Piader (4:28:38).
