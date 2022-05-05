NORTH SMITHFIELD – Before Nathan Masi kicked off his outstanding cross country career at North Smithfield High in the late 2010s, he was a regular participant in the Northmen 5K that was held the weekend after Memorial Day at the high school.
A student at North Smithfield Middle School, Masi was the boys’ ages 18-under champion in the 2015 race and finished ninth overall the following year. But in 2017, the race, which was put on by the North Smithfield Athletic Association, did not return to the region’s road racing calendar for a seventh year due to dwindling turnouts in the last two races.
But last Saturday morning outside NSMS, Nasi was back at his old school to run in the 3.1-mile event, which was brought back to life by North Smithfield High senior Calla Puccetti as her senior project for graduation.
And to her delight, a record 272 participants signed up to run and walk, as well as support a worthy cause, Operation Stand Down, a non-profit organization that aids the state’s homeless and at-risk veterans.
“I was extremely impressed with the turnout, and it made me very happy to see the town come together after several years,” said Puccetti, who starred for the NSHS girls’ basketball and cross country teams and is ranked in the top 10 in her class. “I was amazed to see a long line of racers filed out the door (to sign up or pick up their bib numbers before the race).”
The race certainly saw the town come together. Nearly two-thirds of the participants hailed from North Smithfield, and there were quite a few current and former Northmen athletes listed among the top 18 finishers, with Masi, who graduated from NSHS in 2020, leading the pack.
"It's pretty nice," Masi said about the race's return. "I've been wanting it to be back for a while. When it got cancelled, it kind of stunk, but I thought it was a good race because it brought the community together. It was always a good time, so it's nice to see it back."
Masi, who runs for the University of Rhode Island men’s cross country team, battled for the top spot in the race with North Kingstown resident Dan Hawkins for most of the first mile, but Masi began to put some distance between himself and the 33-year-old Hawkins once they exited Grange Road midway through the race.
"At the (first) mile, I think I went through it at 5:16 and (Hawkins) was probably at 5:25," added Masi, who plans to run the Blessing of the Fleet 10-Miler and Bobby Doyle 5-Miler this summer in Narragansett. "I was just trying to tempo this race: I've had an Achilles problem the past couple of days, but it didn't feel bad during the race, so that was good."
Masi won the race in a time of 16:17 that topped Hawkins by 33 seconds, and more than four minutes elapsed before the 3rd-place runner crossed the finish line. Also finishing the race in the top five were NSHS junior Connor McNeill, a runner on the Northmen’s track team, who placed fourth in 21:11, and senior three-sport standout Estevan Reyes, who took fifth in 21:25.
The top female finisher was North Smithfield High sophomore Jasmine Burt, who is a member of the school’s cross country and track and field teams. She finished eighth overall in a time of 22:22, and the next two finishers were also teenagers, Blackstone’s Leah Cook (24:27) and Burt’s teammate, junior Samantha Fagan (24:37), who took the 17th and 18th places.
Puccetti, meanwhile, was supported throughout the morning by nearly three dozen volunteers, and included in that group was her mentor on her project, NSMS middle school teacher and former Northmen head volleyball coach Jeff Crins, and three former members of the NSAA who helped run previous races, ex-president Bill Nangle, Tony Guertin, and Colin Nordstrom.
“I would not have been able to pull this off without the help of my mentor, Mr. Crins, my dad (Chris Puccetti), and the past planners of the Northmen 5K, Mr. Nangle, Mr. (Robert) Muratori, Mr. Guertin, Mr. (Paul) Nordstrom, Mr. (Raymond) Pendergast, Chief (Paul) Shatraw, and Officer (Emmanuel) Avila,” she said. “Everyone came together to make a successful event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.