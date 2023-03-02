NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Northmen 5K will return to North Smithfield Middle School and its neighboring roads for its 7th annual race on Saturday, April 29, at 9 a.m., and runners and walkers can visit www.racewire.com/register.php?id=13444 to sign up.
After taking a six-year absence from the region’s road racing schedule, the Northmen 5K returned last April, under the watch of 2022 graduate Calla Puccetti, who brought the popular race back to life as her senior project for graduation. A record 272 participants took part in the 3.1-mile event.
Since then, she has passed the baton to North Smithfield High senior Cole Vowels, who is a member of the school’s football, basketball, and lacrosse teams and serving as the race director as his senior project. The proceeds from the race will go toward the North Smithfield Athletic Association, which has supported the town’s athletic programs for more than a decade.
“Calla did a great job revamping the race last year, so I am looking to keep the tradition alive,” said Vowels, whose advisor for his senior project is Puccetti’s father, Chris Puccetti.
The fees are $25 for adults, $20 for students, and $20 for veterans. If anybody is interested in becoming a sponsor or a volunteer for the race, email Vowels at colevowels4@gmail.com or send a text to 401-636-6422. For more information on the race, visit the Facebook page, “Northmen 5K.”
