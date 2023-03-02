NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Northmen 5K will return to North Smithfield Middle School and its neighboring roads for its 7th annual race on Saturday, April 29, at 9 a.m., and runners and walkers can visit www.racewire.com/register.php?id=13444 to sign up.

After taking a six-year absence from the region’s road racing schedule, the Northmen 5K returned last April, under the watch of 2022 graduate Calla Puccetti, who brought the popular race back to life as her senior project for graduation. A record 272 participants took part in the 3.1-mile event.

