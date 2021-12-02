NORTH SMITHFIELD – Calla Puccetti remembers when she was 11 years old and running for the first time in a road race with her parents.
It was her hometown’s Northmen 5K, and in 2015, and on a nice late spring morning for running, Puccetti was able to complete the 3.1 miles in a time of 30:56 – and handily beat her father, Chris, by more than two minutes.
The race had been in existence in 2011 and from 2013-16, but after averaging 248 runners during its first four years, only 162 runners came out for the 2016 race, and the following year, the North Smithfield Athletic Association, which had organized the event, chose to run a different fundraiser the following spring.
But next spring, the Northmen 5K will return to the roads of North Smithfield, and one of the top runners on this year’s North Smithfield High girls’ cross country team will lead the charge.
Calla Puccetti, a senior who currently has her sights set on getting appointed to West Point, is bringing back the race as her senior project for graduation, and she has a great support staff that includes her mentor for the project, middle school phys ed teacher and former Northmen volleyball coach Jeff Crins, and Bill Nangle, who helped lead the race committee in its five events.
“I want to do something to give back to the community,” said Puccetti, who began workouts for the Northmen’s girls’ basketball team on Monday afternoon. “We haven’t had a Northmen 5K in a few years, and with COVID, we haven’t had a big-time event in a while either. I figured it would be a nice way to bring the town together.”
It will also be a nice way to give back to the men and women who have proudly served our country, and Puccetti have a few ideas on what she would like to do for them.
“I’m donating the money that I raise from the race to Operation Stand Down, which is a non-profit organization in Rhode Island, so they help find housing for veterans and the basic resources for them,” she said.
“My goal is to have veteran-run businesses set up after the race and have something like a miniature PumpkinFest,” she added, referring to the town’s popular Great Pumpkin Festival that takes place each spring in the grounds behind the high school. “That will help veterans get their businesses’ names out. I’m either going to do that or have veteran-run food trucks.”
“I know Calla has applied to West Point Military Academy for admission next year, and she is exactly the kind of person who will continue to make West Point one of the greatest institutions in America,” reported Nangle. “Donating all the proceeds from this event to Operation Stand Down RI is just another example of Calla’s willingness to help others.”
As for the 3.1-mile race, it will again start on Providence Pike, in front of the entrance to the parking lot of the basketball courts and turf complex, and feature its downhill start and rolling hills throughout its first two miles, but fast finish down Providence Pike.
The race will take a sharp right into the parking lot and end on the track of Veterans Memorial Stadium, which was renamed in 2018 to honor a former North Smithfield High football player, Spc. Matthew Turcotte, and other natives from the town who died in the line of duty.
The game plan is to host the race on the morning of Saturday, April 30, instead of the first Saturday after Memorial Day weekend. With the region’s road race schedule not offering many events between the Boston Marathon on Patriots Day and the Providence Marathon on the first Sunday in May, Puccetti hopes more runners and walkers will be drawn to the race.
Right now, Puccetti is hard at work building a race committee, and she’s already met with Nangle and received some valuable help from him.
“It’s a small town,” she added. “Everyone knows everyone, and (Nangle) has given me a ton of contacts. I have a lot of work to do, because (organizing a race) is a huge undertaking, but I’ll be ready next spring.”
“Calla is a dedicated, hardworking, focused high school senior who has a winning personality and will do what needs to be done to make the Northmen 5K a very successful event,” added Nangle. “There are a lot of details that go along with hosting an event of this magnitude, and I am very confident that Calla is up to the task.”
More information on the event can be found on its Facebook page, “Northmen 5K – Supporting Operation Stand Down RI”, and online signups are expected to begin later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.