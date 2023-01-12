Issiah Chauvin plays defense
North Smithfield senior forward Issiah Chauvin, left, shown playing defense at the top of the key against Moses Brown junior guard Darius Ajakaiye during their Division III game on Monday, scored nine points, seven in the second quarter, to help the Northmen post a 60-45 victory. Two nights later, the Northmen defeated North Providence, 57-50, to raise their D-III record to 9-0.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield High boys’ basketball team kicked off the toughest part of its Division III schedule on Monday night, and did so without the services of one of its best players, senior guard Azariah Chauvin, who injured his ankle during the team’s practice at the beginning of the week.

But Chauvin’s absence from the lineup, or one of the division’s tallest teams in Moses Brown, couldn’t stop the Northmen from continuing their best start in a decade. Thanks to junior point guard Tyson Green’s career-high 22 points and an excellent effort defensively by his teammates, the Northmen improved their record to 8-0 by posting a 60-45 victory in front of their home fans.

