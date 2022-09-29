NORTH SMITHFIELD – It was a windy, frigid night last Friday on its home turf field, but the players on the North Smithfield High boys’ soccer team kept themselves warm by posting a 7-0 victory over a former Division I team, Shea High, in their Division II matchup.
The Northmen improved to 4-0-1, while the Raiders remained winless in four games.
“It always feels good to win and kind of have a stress-free game,” North Smithfield head coach Eric Korytkowski said. “It took us a while to get going, but once we see that first ball go in (the back of the net), the goals start coming in waves.”
While the Northmen have scored 23 goals in their five games and watched junior strikers Aiden Bienvenue and Josh Neves each net nine, they have also not allowed a goal this season. Senior goalkeeper Sam Beauchemin has been perfect.
“Sammy didn’t do too much (in last Friday’s game), but a lot of that is because of the defense,” Korytkowski noted. “(Shea) had some nice counter attacks that our defense just kind of took away. He had some really good games to start the year when our defense wasn’t really running yet, but now the defense is taking over, so he can take some breaks.”
Neves and Bienvenue, who each netted two goals in the win over Shea, quickly gave the Northmen a 2-0 lead, as Neves scored on a free kick nine minutes into the contest and Bienvenue found the back of the net with 17:37 to go in the first half.
“Right now, it’s a two-man race,” Korytkowski said about his goal-scoring leaders. “I’ve never had the tandem up top between Josh and Aidan. And they’re assisting too, which is the crazy part. They both have four or five assists, and they assist each other up top.”
The Northmen also saw freshman midfielder Zach Bienkiewicz score his first two goals of the season to give the Northmen a 4-0 lead four minutes into the second half, and another 9th-grader, Cristiano Rodrigues, add a goal with 11:36 left in the game.
“I have a defender with two goals this year, and my sweeper back also has a goal,” Korytkowski added. “We can really hit you from all directions, which makes us scary. We are not a dimensional team; we can score with speed, and we can score with finesse.”
“We’re scoring goals right now, which is great, but we’re going to be in some dogfights down the stretch,” Korytkowski continued. “Next week is going to be brutal for us, so our defense has to keep it up.”
The Northmen, who headed to Chariho on Wednesday night in a rematch of last year’s D-II finals that the Chargers won in overtime, will also pay a visit to Tiverton, which was promoted to D-II after winning the D-III championship last season, on Friday at 7 p.m. Next week, they will host neighboring Smithfield and Burrillville.
Helping the Northmen this year is being back on their home turf. Last year, the turf had to be replaced and was never ready for the fall season. Instead, they played and practiced on North Smithfield Elementary School’s grass field, which is surrounded by woods.
“I’ll be honest, as much as we hated playing away from (turf) last year, it built so much character for our guys,” Korytkowski added. “You can’t take anything away from these guys. We pretty much played with everything going against us last year, so it’s a little easier this year. We like it.”
Being a team that reached the D-II finals last season for the third time in the last four years, the Northmen know they have a target on their back this year.
“The writing is on the wall from what we’ve done in the past,” Korytkowski said. “The hardest thing for me this year is letting these guys know it’s not last year. It’s a new year and a new team. Nobody is going to say ‘Hey, play in the championship game again.’ You have to earn it, and every game we play, we are going to get every team’s best shot. We’ve seen it already. We are the alpha right now and everyone wants to take us down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.