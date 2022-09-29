NORTH SMITHFIELD – It was a windy, frigid night last Friday on its home turf field, but the players on the North Smithfield High boys’ soccer team kept themselves warm by posting a 7-0 victory over a former Division I team, Shea High, in their Division II matchup.

The Northmen improved to 4-0-1, while the Raiders remained winless in four games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.