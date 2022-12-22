NORTH SMITHFIELD – Taking the ice for your first three Division II games of the season during a hectic five-day stretch is not an easy chore.
Taking the ice as part of a new co-op hockey team, with eight players from two other schools, as well as eight freshmen, only makes that task extra difficult.
But all that didn’t prevent the North Smithfield/North Providence/Johnston co-op squad from becoming the state’s first 3-0 team last Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Cranston Veterans Arena. Thanks to a natural hat trick from sophomore Nate Gravel, N.S./NP/Johnston shook off a goal in the opening minutes of play by the Cranston/Scituate co-op squad and skated off with a 3-1 win.
Four nights earlier, on its home ice at the Rhode Island Sports Center, the new-look co-op team opened its season with a 4-1 win over the Providence Country Day/St. Raphael Academy co-op squad. And less than 24 hours later, N.S./NP/Johnston was back at its Route 146 rink, rolling to an 8-1 victory over the West Warwick/EWG co-op team.
That’s not a bad start at all for a team that saw just seven North Smithfield players return from last winter’s team that went 5-9-4 (with two overtime losses) and returned to the D-II quarterfinals, but went 1-4-1 (with back-to-back one-goal losses in OT) in its last six games.
“I had 12 guys who consistently skated last year, and it worked,” added head coach Ben Shatraw, who is a 2010 graduate of North Smithfield and the Northmen’s head coach since 2017. “But at the end of the day, we just couldn’t get over that hump because we didn’t have that (third) line.”
The Johnston/North Providence/Tiverton co-op team, meanwhile, dissolved after an 0-17-1 season, and while the returning Tiverton players “stayed home” and joined forces with Rogers and Middletown to form an all-Aquidneck Island co-op team, five players from Johnston and three from NP found themselves teaming up with 14 players from N.S. who came out for the team.
“And it’s working out really well,” added Shatraw. “It’s a nice mix of our kids with the North Providence and Johnston kids, and they’re jelling. It’s put us in a position where we have enough bodies to play that third line, and possibly form a fourth line, depending on the games, and we have five defensemen, and it’s so much better to coach.”
Having a handful of seniors who are in their fourth years in the program, such as captains Logan Whitton and Brandon Boudreau, who Shatraw noted have skated regular shifts since they were freshmen, and assistant captains Gansett Champagne and defenseman Billy Connell, have also helped made the Northmen’s transition to a co-op team much better for Shatraw and the rest of the team.
“I have a lot of leaders who have been with me for a long time, including those players,” said Shatraw, who saw Champagne, Whitton, Gravel, and junior Kayden Artuc team up to score 20 of the Northmen’s 35 goals last winter. “They are battle-tested players who know exactly what I want, and I’m really happy to have them on our team.”
As for some of the newcomers, two defensemen, North Providence sophomore Ryan Gervais and freshman Colin Dorgan “have fit really well because we graduated two fantastic defensemen last year,” added Shatraw. “I thought we’d really miss them, but they have stepped up and slotted in. They have had a little bit of growing pains, but they’re adjusting to the speed and they’re definitely doing a good job.”
North Providence junior Gianluca Albanese is also currently skating on the second line, and Johnston junior Justin Espinal is doing well on the third line. Another newcomer is North Smithfield freshman goaltender Michael Tremblay, who has stopped 72 of the 75 shots he has faced in the three victories.
In the co-op team’s victory over PCD/SRA, N.S. freshman Camden Governo, Champagne, Whitton, and Albanese netted goals after the visitors struck first 2:05 into the contest, and the top scorers in the win over West Warwick/EWG were Champagne and Boudreau, who each scored twice. Freshman defenseman Alex Pickering added a goal and two assists, and Connell, Whitton, and Governo also found the back of the net.
Right now, the co-op team is taking some time off from action and “going to go back to the drawing board to mix up the lines a little bit,” added Shatraw, because next week, the squad will head “up the road” to Burrillville’s Levy Arena to skate in the three-day Winter Classic Tournament. The co-op team is expected to face Burrillville in its opening game next Monday at 3 p.m.
Once the calendar turns the page from 2022 to 2023, the schedule gets a lot tougher, especially since N.S./NP/Johnston has to face Division II finalist Lincoln twice in the opening week. On Monday, Jan. 2, at 1:30 p.m. the co-op team will take on the Lions on its Route 146 ice, and after the locals head to Newport’s St. George’s School four nights later to face the Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton co-op team, they will play the Lions again that Saturday at 9 p.m. at the Rhode Island Sports Center.
“Lincoln is definitely a horse,” added Shatraw. “They have a new head coach, Dylan Naradowy, who actually coached with me and is a North Smithfield alum. I know he’s been working hard with them, and those are going to be two very tough games.”
As for the rest of the division, only North Kingstown, which won the D-II championship last winter, was promoted to the state’s top division. Division III has been dissolved, and the six holdovers that were in the division – Ponaganset, Coventry, South Kingstown, and the Narragansett/Chariho, Mount Hope/East Providence, and West Warwick/EWG co-op teams – are now in D-II.
N.S./NP/Johnston is playing in the Division II-B with the Lions, and Cranston/Scituate, PCD/SRA, West Warwick/EWG, and Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton co-op teams. The other five D-III holdovers and Portsmouth are in Division II-A.
