NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Northmen Hoops co-ed recreational basketball league rolled into the final month of its season with an action-packed weekend in the town’s high school and middle school gymnasiums.
Here’s a look at the scores and the top players from the past two weekends. The Instructional League and Grades 1-3 divisions do not keep score.
Instructional League
Top Players: Wright’s Dairy, Landon Chiccarellio; Texas Roadhouse, Owen Dumont; Beef Barn, Lanni Cassidy; North Smithfield-Lowe’s, Austin Paille.
Boys’ Grades 1-3
Creatures Plus vs. Fontaine Real Estate — Top Players: Liam Kay and Jackson Sean.
Rep. Brian Newberry vs. Advanced Comfort Systems – Top Players: Maddox Spence and Luca Yousafzai.
New England Lemonade vs. North Smithfield Fence – Top Players: Mason Martin and Carson Kundra.
Girls’ Grades 1-3
Ficca Electric vs. R&M Auto Repair – Top Players: Zoe Zielinski and Alania Carmenatty.
Plante’s Auto Body vs. Matrix Sports Medicine – Top Players: Ayana Gaye and Scarlett Matera.
Boys’ Grades 4-6
Rachel’s Table 18, Coffee and Cream 11 – Top Players: Dylan Paille and Kayla Lennox.
Riva Homes 38, Material Sand & Stone 32 – Top Players: Tyler Nicholas and Grayson Perry.
ClassSick Customs 46, Integrated Media Group 31 – Top Players: Oliver Drolet and Brody Campbell.
Girls’ Grades 4-6
N.S. Lawn and Sprinkler 16, Ageless Innovation 7 – Top Players: Augustha Leon and Victoria Antonio.
Domino’s of North Smithfield 28, M.I.-Box of R.I. 15 – Top Players: Jianna Gutierrez and Abigail Perry.
Boys’ Grades 7-8
National Marker Co. 42, N.S. Auto Repair 38 – Top Players: Jackson Spence and Colin Doherty.
Kodos Jewelry 43, Holliston Sand 33 – Top Players: Derek Mallon and Ryan Dellinger.
Girls’ Grades 7+
Skyline Corporate Communications 32, Firestone of N.S. 28 – Top Players: Mya Silveira and Samantha Austin.
Flash Photo 35, Village Haven 30 – Top Players: Isabella Rawson and Veronica Reyes.
Boys’ High School
Kim Lynn Photography 57, Wise Guys Deli 52 – Top Players: Ethan Battersby and Issiah Chauvin.
