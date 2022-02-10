PROVIDENCE – The North Smithfield High indoor track and field teams accomplished their best showing at the boys’ Class C and girls’ Small Schools championship meets last Saturday night at the Providence Career and Technical Academy field house.
It was truly a great night for the sixth-year program. The boys’ team, which had placed as high as fourth in the Class C meet in 2019 and 2020, took third place last weekend with 59 points, trailing St. Raphael Academy (104) and Moses Brown (70), and the girls’ squad, which had never cracked the top eight places in its meet, ended up in fourth with 46.
Both teams were in the running for a top finish, and head coach Catherine Reyes noted that her two teams had four class champions and were having a good day.
The highlight of the night came in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles, as the Northmen took four of the top seven places. Senior Matt Stamatelatos captured the event in 7.92 seconds and edged his classmate and last year’s class champion, Ray Marsella, by 0.07 of a second.
Stamatelatos also won the 300-meter dash with his time of 37.18 seconds and helped the 4x200 relay squad of junior Sam Beauchemin, sophomore Nick Lamoureux, and Marsella take second place in a time of 1:37.66.
Stamatelatos, who currently holds the fastest time in the state in the hurdles, also broke two school records with his times in that event and the 300.
Leading the way for the girls was senior tri-captain Jackie DeRonde, who claimed the meet’s first event, the high jump, with a 4-foot-10 leap that tied her school record and took third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.15 seconds.
The winner of the hurdles was junior Beth Marsella, who finished in a school-record time of 9.21 seconds that is ranked third in the state.
Second places were also produced by senior Siranee Caron in the girls’ 300 (46.75 seconds), Lamoureux in the high jump (5-10), and the boys’ 4x800 relay squad that was made up of juniors Ethan Geoghegan, Brennan Drolet, and Josh Hanlon and sophomore Wyatt Letizia, which set a school record with its time of 1:37.66.
Caron also finished fourth in the girls’ long jump with a school-record leap of 15-1, and she helped the 4x200 relay squad of sophomore Grace Lane and freshmen Janjira Caron and Frances Tiner place fourth in 2:00.09.
Also at the girls’ Small Schools meet was Mount Saint Charles Academy, which placed seventh in the team standings with 23 points. The Mounties’ top finishes came from freshman Jordan Hendricks, who won the long jump with a leap of 15-11, and sophomore Emmy Belvin, who finished third in the 1,500 (5:16.47) and fourth in the 1,000 (3:24.21).
The Northmen and Mounties will be back at the PCTA facility on Saturday for the RIIL’s Last Chance Meet.
