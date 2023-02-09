PROVIDENCE – For the second season in a row, the North Smithfield High girls’ indoor track and field team came oh so close to producing its first Sullivan Division dual-meet championship and undefeated record in the program’s seven-year existence at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Unfortunately for the Northmen, the team that ruined their bid to capture the title in their regular-season finale last winter, Bay View Academy, denied their quest again last month.
In a season-ending meet that “was closely contested throughout,” noted head coach Gary Seal, the Bengals ended up with a 58-51 victory that extended their unbeaten streak dating back to last season to 22 meets.
The Northmen, meanwhile, ended their season with a 9-1 mark, and they are also a brilliant 27-5 over their last three dual-meet seasons. And in a season loaded with highlights for the school’s girls’ and boys’ teams, the good news continued for N.S. at the following week’s Sullivan Division championship meet, as the girls’ team took third place for their best finish in team history by scoring 71 points.
“The team has been led all season by senior captains Beth Marsella, Samantha Fagan, and Lydia Hughes,” Seal noted when talking about his squad, which has broken several school records over the course of the winter.
At the Small Schools championship meet that took place last Saturday night at the PCTA facility, the Northmen, who were tied for sixth place in the standings with neighboring Mount Saint Charles, set four records, including three that had been set at the previous week’s Sullivan Division meet and saw junior Grace Lane have a say in them.
In the 600 meters, she took seventh place in a time of 1:51:30, and she teamed up with junior Eden Beauregard and sophomores Madeline McCauley and Frances Tiner on the 4x800 relay team that took fourth place in 11:04.95. Lane and Tiner also joined junior Jasmine Burt and sophomore Janjira Caron on the 4x400 relay team that placed sixth in 4:37.85.
Senior Samantha Ledger, who is also a member of the Northmen’s girls’ basketball team and the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op softball team, also broke the school record in the shot put with a throw of 28 feet, 5 1/2 inches. That toppled her own record by three inches.
Also shining at that meet was Marsella, who won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.09 seconds and took third place in the 55-meter dash in 7.79 seconds. Her classmate, Nina Finn, also placed third in the hurdles in 10 seconds flat.
In the Sullivan Division meet, Marsella seized the 55-meter hurdles in 8.95 seconds – an event she was undefeated in during the regular season. That not only broke a school record, but is also ranked among the fastest times in the state this winter. Her magnificent performance also saw her place third in the 55-meter dash in 7.85 seconds and fifth in the long jump with a leap of 15-3/4.
The Northmen also took second place in the 4x800 relay behind the team of Beauregard, Lane, McCauley, and Tiner, which clocked a time of 11:07.89. The 4x400 relay team of Burt, Caron, Tiner, and Lane added a fourth-place finish in 4:41.14.
Finn also took third place in the 55-meter hurdles (9.74 seconds), sophomore Catherine Rogers finished in a three-way tie for third place in the high jump (4-4), and her classmate, Emma Gabrielson, finished fourth in the shot put (23-8 3/4).
Two more school records were set during the season by Gabrielson in the 20-pound weight, as she delivered a throw of 29 feet, 5 1/4 inches, and the shuttle hurdles team of seniors Kylee Phelan, Hughes, Finn, and Marsella, which currently owns the state’s best time in that event in 39.14 seconds.
“That team’s success should continue, as the sophomore class is very special,” reported Seal, who has 37 girls in his program. “And freshman Kori Weiker has been outstanding in the middle distance events and will be a force in the years to come.”
On the boys’ side, the Northmen, who have 26 athletes on their roster, posted a 7-2 record during the Northern Division dual-meet season, and like the girls’ team, has produced four straight winning seasons. They have been led by two athletes who, like Marsella, will be in the hunt for state championships come Saturday, Feb. 18 at the PCTA facility, senior captain Sam Beauchemin and junior Nick Lamoureux.
They were the Northmen’s top athletes in last weekend’s Class C meet, as Beauchemin won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.55 seconds and finished fourth in the long jump with a leap of 19-7 1/2, and Lamoureux placed second in the long jump with a 5-foot-10 leap and fifth in the 300 in a time of 38.1 seconds.
Lamoureux currently holds the school records in the high jump with a 6-foot-2 leap and the long jump at 21-4. Those distances, and Beauchemin’s PR time in the hurdles, are ranked among the top six in the state.
In the boys’ Northern Division meet, N.S. was led by its 4x800 relay team of senior captain Josh Hanlon and juniors Ryan Blanchette, Owen Boisvert, and Jackson Boisvert, which placed third in 9:31.20. Hanlon leads the way in the 1,500 and on the 4x800 team. Jackson Boisvert is a second away from the school record in the 600, and Blanchette, who is a newcomer to the program, and Owen Boisvert “have been outstanding in the distance events,” noted Seal.
Other members of the boys’ team that have enjoyed solid seasons are senior Charles Rapoza, who took fourth place in the shot put at the World Trophy Invitational with a throw of 41-1; sophomores Omar Feliz and Jackson Lanctot, who Seal called “outstanding hurdlers who seek to continue the hurdling tradition at North Smithfield; and freshmen Zach Bienkiewicz, who has shined in the 300 and long jump, and Chris Lagasse, who is a promising thrower.
At the state freshman meet that was held on Wednesday night, Bienkiewicz took third place in three events with PRs in the high jump (5-2), long jump (18-11), and 300 (40.09 seconds), and Lagasse took seventh place in the shot put.
Seal also praised his assistant coaches, Jen Watson and Sarah Fournier, who “have done a tremendous job for the teams in their first year coaching at North Smithfield,” he noted. Watson works with the throwers and Fournier leads the middle distance and distance runners.
