North Smithfield High senior Bethany Marsella, shown in action at last season’s state championship meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, is again one of the favorites to win the state title in the 55-meter hurdles at the RIIL Championships on Saturday, Feb. 18. At the Sullivan Division meet, she took first place in that event in a school-record time of 8.95 seconds.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PROVIDENCE – For the second season in a row, the North Smithfield High girls’ indoor track and field team came oh so close to producing its first Sullivan Division dual-meet championship and undefeated record in the program’s seven-year existence at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

Unfortunately for the Northmen, the team that ruined their bid to capture the title in their regular-season finale last winter, Bay View Academy, denied their quest again last month.

