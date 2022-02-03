NORTH SMITHFIELD – Like a bottle of fine wine, the North Smithfield High boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field program has continued to get better with age.
Since making their RIIL debut in the 2016-17 season, the Northmen have seen their dual-meet records slightly improve each winter and more athletes qualify for the state championship meet and enjoy success on the RIIL’s biggest stage.
On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., both teams will try to carry the momentum from their outstanding dual-meet seasons into the boys’ Class C and girls’ Small Schools championship meets at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Both squads had never cracked the top three in the team standings – the boys came as close as fourth place in 2019 and 2020 – but this weekend could see a bit of history being made for the growing program.
“We always try to peak for the class championships,” assistant coach Gary Seal said last Friday afernoon. “We’re facing schools that are our size. I know St. Ray’s is always at the top, but we always want to compete with the top teams.”
Seal, who is also the Northmen’s head boys’ cross country coach, is in his fifth season with the indoor program, which was created by head coach Catherine Reyes and also contains another longtime assistant on the staff, Victoria Costa.
“The three of us have been here for a while, and we picked up another coach, Cole Dubois, who graduated from this school two years ago,” said Seal. “He joined us this indoor season to work with the throwers, and we have a good four coaches who work well together.”
Seal has seen a lot of good things come out of the program during his five seasons on the staff, and one of them has been the constant influx of talent that has flocked to the teams each year.
“We’re getting the numbers to come out,” he said. “Between the two teams, we’re at 65, with up to 30-something per team, which is pretty good for a small school. We’re hoping that continues or at least stays at that level, because when you have numbers, you can compete.”
And compete the Northmen did this winter, especially the girls’ team, which put together a 10-1 record in the Sullivan Division, but was unable to stop also-unbeaten Bay View Academy in their dual-meet finale for the regular-season championship on Jan. 19.
“The girls’ meet was so exciting,” said Seal, who saw the Bengals defeat the Northmen, 60-49. “You never like to lose, but sometimes, you can have a good loss, and I don’t think we could have done any better. I thought it was going to be a five-point meet either way, but (Bay View) just had a better night.”
The boys’ team, meanwhile, ended its season with a 7-3 mark, losing to the three teams that shared the regular-season title with 9-1 records, Cumberland, Lincoln, and St. Raphael Academy.
Northern Division titles and the Clippers have gone hand-in-hand for the past few decades – Cumberland easily took the championship meet last Thursday night – “and they’re the high-water mark,” Seal added. “They have an outstanding team and coaches, and that’s what you try to shoot for. I think we’re at least competitive with the larger schools, and we’re happy to compete with them, especially since they’re a Class A school and we’re a Class C.”
The boys’ team is paced by their tri-captains, senior hurdler Ray Marsella, senior long jumper Joe Rossi and junior distance runner Ethan Geoghegan, and three more standouts are senior Matt Stamatelatos, junior Sam Beauchemin, and sophomore Nick Lamoureux. Marsella earned Second-Team All-State honors in the 110-meter hurdles during last outdoor season.
At last week’s Northern Division meet, the Northmen swept the 55-meter hurdles behind Marsella (8.01 seconds), Stamatelatos (8.07), and Sam Beauchemin (8.43); Lamoureux captured the high jump with a school-record six-foot leap, and Rossi’s leap of 19-6 1/2 in the long jump gave him second place.
Speaking of school records, two more were broken at that meet. The 4x800 relay squad of juniors Brennan Drolet, Joshua Hanlon, sophomore Wyatt Letizia, and Geoghegan placed fourth in a time of 9:22.47, and Drolet broke Nathan Masi’s school record in the 600 in 1:34.2.
The girls’ team, which boasts its largest roster in its history, and will compete in the Sullivan Division championship meet on Wednesday, Feb. 9, are guided by their senior tri-captains, sprinter Siranee Caron, hurdler/high jumper Jackie DeRonde, and long jumper/shot put thower Abby Fortin.
The Northmen also feature five high-scoring juniors in Beth Marsella (hurdles), Kara Farmer (600, long and high jumps), Lydia Hughes (long jump, distance events), and Abby Tremblay and Samantha Fagan (middle distance), as well as a handful of key runners from last fall’s cross country team that helped the Northmen qualify for the state meet, such as senior Kat Brandao and sophomores Jasmine Burt and Eden Beauregard.
In the meet against Bay View, the Northmen produced an astounding 33 PRs, set four school records, and tied a fifth. The record breakers were junior Carla Sund in the weight (27 feet, one inch); the 4x400 relay team of sophomore Grace Lane, freshman Frances Tiner, Caron, and Beauregard; Marsella in the 55-meter hurdles (9.59 seconds), and Caron in the long jump (14-10), and DeRonde tied the school record in the high jump with a 4-for-10 leap.
Three days later, at the World Trophy Invitational at the PCTA facility, four more team records were broken. The shuttle relay team of juniors Kylee Phelan and Nina Finn, Marsella, and DeRonde took first place (and upset top-seeded Classical), Marsella (first place, hurdles, 9.38) and Sund (weight, 28-4) broke their own records, and the 4x800 relay team of junior Kara Farmer, Fagan, Burt, and Beauregard also came up big.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.