PROVIDENCE – Who’s the go-to scorer for the North Smithfield High boys’ basketball team this winter?
That’s a good question.
In the Northmen’s first four games of the season, they had four different high scorers, as well as saw seven different players produce at least 11 points in a game.
“We’re a tough team to prepare for because we don’t have a stud,” said North Smithfield head coach Brandon DiPaola. “In years past, we’ve had two 1,000-point scorers on the same team, and then we had one 1,000-point scorer. We’ve always had that guy, but this North Smithfield team doesn’t have that guy.”
“And it’s a good thing,” the head coach added. “We have a lot of guys that can put up 20 (points) and we have a lot than can put up 10.”
Despite not having “that guy,” the Northmen are off to a 2-1 start in their Division III season, thanks to their season-opening 69-39 win at the Prout School in Wakefield back on Dec. 14 and a 62-45 victory over Saint Patrick Academy last Thursday night at the UCAP (Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program) School’s gymnasium in Providence.
Unfortunately for the Northmen, they were unable to grab another D-III victory on the road on Monday night. Playing Central Falls in a gym that has traditionally been an unlucky one for them, North Smithfield trudged off the Warriors’ campus with a 60-55 loss.
Amazingly, the Northmen’s game with the Warriors was only their sixth of the month-old winter season. After topping Prout, they were idle for two weeks, no thanks to various illnesses on the team, and the other three games came in a three-day span over the holiday break – a non-league loss to Burrillville on Dec. 27, followed by a split of their two games at Coventry High’s Ocean State Credit Union Holiday Classic.
“I think the biggest thing is that we have to play games,” DiPaola said after last Thursday’s win. “It almost feels like it’s February. We don’t need practices right now, we need games, and we just have to play and make our mistakes and learn from them.”
The good news for DiPaola, who is in his eighth season in charge of the program, and the Northmen is that they are an experienced crew, with only two players from last year’s team gone to graduation, and All-Division selections such as senior guard Cam Reynolds and sophomore guard Aidan Bienvenue helping lead the charge.
“We actually started three freshmen last year who are now sophomores,” added DiPaola, “Even though they’re sophomores, they feel like veterans, they know what we’re doing, and we’re running the same stuff, so we’re able to put more in now. And we have a pretty heavy senior group, so it’s a nice mix of kids.”
One of those sophomore standouts is forward Carter Deslauriers, who scored a game-high 21 points in the Northmen’s season-opening triumph. He was also N.S.’s top scorer in the win over Saint Patrick, as he netted 16 points. Also coming off solid seasons last winter are senior center Adam Dubois, who shares the captain’s duties with Reynolds; junior forward Ethan Harnois, who scored a team-high 14 points in the defeat to Burrillville, and senior forward Nick Decelles.
Senior guard Steve Reyes, senior forwards David Doherty and Caleb Kelly, junior forwards Isaiah Chauvin and Cole Vowels, junior guard Azariah Chauvin, sophomore center Alvendz Viera Dones, and sophomore guards Tyson Green and Anthony Paiva round out the roster, and while it’s a talented one, it’s one that has yet to score perfect attendance on the court.
“Sometimes we’ll have six guys at practice,” said DiPaola. “Five are out for COVID, the other ones are sick, and two are quarantined because of close contact. We have yet to have a full team in either a practice or a game, but we have 15 guys and they can all play. I can’t wait to finally have them all together.”
In the victory over Saint Patrick, which also saw Isaiah Chauvin pour in 11 points and Azariah Chauvin and Bienvenue each add nine, the Padres, who dressed just six players for the game, played tough from start to finish and opened the game with back-to-back three-pointers.
But the Northmen came back to score 23 of the next 25 points and comfortably lead the rest of the way. They went into the half with a 32-11 command, and at the end of three quarters, their lead grew to 50-26.
“You have to give (Saint Patrick) a lot of credit,” said DiPaola. “They battled, and you can tell those players would run through a wall for (Saint Patrick head) coach (Greg) Rakovic. He had those guys fired up, and they were playing hard.”
In the Northmen’s loss to Central Falls, which they defeated by a 59-56 score in their opening game of the Holiday Classic, they received balanced scoring from Reynolds (15 points), Bienvenue (14), and Deslauriers (11).
The Northmen were slated to host defending D-III champion Times2 Academy on Wednesday night – the Eagles, along with Ponaganset and Prout, are in N.S.’s subdivision. And the schedule doesn’t get any easier after that. On Friday at 7 p.m., the Northmen will host Davies, and they will kick off next week with a three-game-in-three-nights stretch on their home court against a few more neighboring opponents, Ponaganset, Mount Saint Charles, and Scituate.
“Division III is super even this year,” said DiPaola. “It doesn’t seem like there’s that top dog like there has been in years past. Even though Times2 returned everyone, they should be the front-runner, but Ponaganset and Moses Brown looks good, and Mount Saint Charles, once they get done with their COVID stuff, is also going to be good. There are going to be a lot of teams who will be battling for (the championship), but I think we should be in that mix.”
