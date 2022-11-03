North Smithfield High junior forward Aidan Bienvenue, #0, keeps the ball away from Central Falls High junior Sidney Silva Gomes during last Friday night’s non-league game at Macomber Stadium. Bienvenue scored his team-leading 23rd and 24th goals of the season to erase a 1-0 deficit and help the undefeated Northmen post a 3-1 victory. N.S. was scheduled to host Westerly in Wednesday night’s Division II quarterfinals.
North Smithfield junior forward Josh Neves, shown heading the ball down the field during last Friday night’s 3-1 victory over Central Falls, has scored 18 goals this season. The Northmen, who won the regular-season title and are hoping to return to the Division II championship game for the fourth time in the last five seasons, were scheduled to host Westerly on Wednesday night in their quarterfinal-round opener.
North Smithfield High junior forward Aidan Bienvenue, #0, keeps the ball away from Central Falls High junior Sidney Silva Gomes during last Friday night’s non-league game at Macomber Stadium. Bienvenue scored his team-leading 23rd and 24th goals of the season to erase a 1-0 deficit and help the undefeated Northmen post a 3-1 victory. N.S. was scheduled to host Westerly in Wednesday night’s Division II quarterfinals.
North Smithfield junior forward Josh Neves, shown heading the ball down the field during last Friday night’s 3-1 victory over Central Falls, has scored 18 goals this season. The Northmen, who won the regular-season title and are hoping to return to the Division II championship game for the fourth time in the last five seasons, were scheduled to host Westerly on Wednesday night in their quarterfinal-round opener.
CENTRAL FALLS – The North Smithfield High boys’ soccer team had already put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season and claimed the top seed and a first-round bye in the Division II playoffs, so the Northmen found a perfect way to get ready for the postseason last Friday night, by taking on a neighboring Division I opponent on the road.
The Northmen used a non-league game against Central Falls at Macomber Stadium as a tune-up last Friday night and came away with a 3-1 win that saw them score all their goals in the second half.
“It’s always eye-opening playing a D-I team, just because of how good they are from one through 11,” N.S. head coach Eric Korytkowski said. “I think we were a little shellshocked in the first half, but our guys adjusted really well in the second half, even the guys that came off the bench. They did a better job of playing our caliber of soccer, so that was good to see.”
Both the Northmen and Warriors played a scoreless first half, as they tried to navigate through a competitive game before their respective playoffs without getting any injuries.
The Warriors came out fast and strong in the second half and scored 55 seconds into play on a goal by Anthony Pineda. But that was the only goal given up by Northmen starting keeper Sam Beauchemin, who this season, has stopped 92 of the 96 shots he faced and recorded 10 shutouts.
At 49:46, the Northmen scored the equalizer on a free kick that set up Aidan Bienvenue for his 23rd goal of the year. Bienvenue later netted the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, this one coming off a powerful kick down the field by Beauchemin.
“All these guys really stepped up,” Korytkowski said about his players. “When we lost (in the D-II finals) last year, we lost so many key pieces, so you don’t envision, A., having a successful season, or B., going undefeated.”
“But Aidan Bienvenue and Joshua Neves up top; Zachary Bienkiewicz, a freshman who’s been an absolute dog for us; Nick Lamoureux coming back to play sweeper, and Luke Letizia in the midfield – everybody just rose to the occasion and stepped above expectations.”
The final goal of the game came off a corner kick and was scored by senior midfielder Brennan Drolet.
The Northmen finished at the top of D-II with a record of 13-0-1, the first time in their 43-year history they went undefeated in regular-season action, and their tie was a scoreless draw against East Greenwich on Sept. 17.
“The biggest thing I’m trying to get these guys to understand is that no matter what happens (in the postseason), what these guys have accomplished this year is really a historic feat,” Korytkowski noted. “To be on top of your game for eight weeks – 14 games – and be able to bring it game in and game out, I told them it’s harder to do than winning the three (playoff) games.”
“What these guys have accomplished this year is much more difficult than that final goal,” he continued. “Sometimes we lose sight of it in the middle of the season, but we had a good talk the other night to enjoy it, and I couldn’t be any prouder of them.”
The Northmen, who have lost in three of the last four D-II championship games, were scheduled to kick off the postseason by hosting a quarterfinal-round game on Wednesday night against 8th-seeded Westerly, which improved to 6-5-4 on Monday night by defeating 9th-seeded Pilgrim in overtime, 2-1, in a preliminary-round game.
A victory in that game would send the Northmen into next Monday night’s semifinals at Cumberland High against either 4th-seeded Chariho (9-3-2) or 5th-seeded Tiverton (9-4-1).
Right behind the Northmen is the seedings are Coventry (11-1-2), Cranston West (10-3-1), Chariho, Tiverton, and East Greenwich (8-5-1), which like N.S., received byes into the quarterfinals.
“The goal for us is to take it one game at a time,” Korytkowski said. “It would be very easy for us to look ahead. Obviously, the pressure is on these guys, so it’s just keeping everybody grounded and realizing that everybody is in the playoffs for a reason.”
“They are all good soccer teams (in the playoffs), and there are no more freebies, so we have to come to play every night. I think if we take it one game at a time and keep everybody grounded, we’ll be in good shape to be back in Cranston again (for the D-II finals).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.