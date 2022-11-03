CENTRAL FALLS – The North Smithfield High boys’ soccer team had already put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season and claimed the top seed and a first-round bye in the Division II playoffs, so the Northmen found a perfect way to get ready for the postseason last Friday night, by taking on a neighboring Division I opponent on the road.

The Northmen used a non-league game against Central Falls at Macomber Stadium as a tune-up last Friday night and came away with a 3-1 win that saw them score all their goals in the second half.

