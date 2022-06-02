COVENTRY — Woonsocket High thrower Isabella Piette was the only athlete to place in the top five in four different individual events at the RIIL Freshman Girls’ Outdoor Track & Field Championships that took place last Tuesday, May 24, at Coventry High.
Piette captured the hammer with a throw of 138 feet, eight inches that topped the runner-up finisher, her teammate Adelaine Caron, by 10 feet, five inches, and she won the discus with a throw of 96-4 that clinched that event by nearly 10 feet.
Piette also placed second in the shot put (28-2 1/4) and fifth in the javelin (73-5), and Caron finished third in the discus (85-10) and fourth in the javelin (80-4).
Several athletes from northern Rhode Island, including Piette and Caron, will be in action at the state championship meet on Saturday at noon at Brown Stadium.
