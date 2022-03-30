NORTH PROVIDENCE – If the North Providence High baseball team plans to return to the Division II playoffs in June, then it might have to qualify the hard way – by possibly playing all 18 of its Division II-North games on the road.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, the renovations to their home field on campus have yet to be completed, and the team’s best-case scenario is to host maybe two or three regular-season games near the end of May.
“I talked to our seniors already and they were somewhat disappointed,” noted NP head coach Paul Rizzo. “They want to christen that new infield and be the first ones to play on it, which would have been exciting.”
“But as soon as we found out the news, it was like, ‘Okay, guys, no one’s going to feel bad for us,’” Rizzo added. “We just have to go out and play, and game by game, get better toward the end of the year and hopefully qualify for the playoffs.”
Nine players, six of them starters and one of them University of Maine-commit and senior third baseman C.J. Almagno, are back from last year’s 13-player club, which went 6-9, but reached the D-II quarterfinals by shocking Division II-B regular-season champion Rogers in the opening round of the playoffs.
“That was a huge win for our program,” added Rizzo. “It gave us a lot of confidence, and most of those kids from that team are back. The roster we have is still young and inexperienced, but we have two or three freshmen who might contribute right away, and that experience we got last year means the world to us.”
Back in action last year after missing the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cougars rolled out a roster that included only three players that saw quality varsity time in 2019.
But the large number of returnees this season has certainly thrilled Rizzo, as is the fact that entering this week, his program had 24 players on its roster, which means that NP will be able to field a junior varsity team after not having one last year.
Back in the Cougars’ lineup are Almagno, junior catcher Mike Ficocelli, sophomore first baseman Jayden Tolentino, senior left fielder William Wrage, sophomore center fielder Noah Frezza (who also played some first base and right field last season), and junior right fielder Nicandro Pistacchio.
The big name of that group is obviously Almagno, “who’s probably one of the best hitters in the state,” said Rizzo. “C.J. had one of the highest averages (in the state) at .460 and he was First-Team All-Division. I’ll put him up there with anybody in the state.”
While Rizzo has a few candidates vying for the middle infield positions, he’s trying to put together a pitching staff that graduated its ace pitcher, Nick Rioles, and has several newcomers looking to grab some innings.
The most experienced of the bunch is Frezza, a southpaw who picked up a win in relief last season, and Ficocelli also took the mound as a closer and ended the season with four saves.
Frezza will step into the starting rotation “and give it a go,” added Rizzo. “He pitched some good innings during the summer months because he knew we were going to be short on pitching, so hopefully he can help us out.”
Rizzo is also hoping one of his youngest players, freshman Ronnie Paux, can also help the Cougars out on the hill. He is expected to be one of the starting pitchers, and he could also land in the starting lineup as a middle infielder.
Another freshman, Vincent Pontarelli, will also see some innings on the mound with the Cougars’ varsity and junior varsity teams, “and hopefully with some experience, he’ll do alright too,” added Rizzo. And Wrage also plans to give the mound a shot, and according to Rizzo, “he’s put in some work and he has a really strong arm.”
As for the rest of the varsity roster, senior first baseman Michael Scetta, junior middle infielder Jack Spinella, and sophomore outfielder Gianluca Albanese will also see a lot of action, and among the newcomers are senior middle infielder Jason Davia, sophomore backup catcher Jack LaRocque, and freshman outfielder Michael Allard.
The Cougars will kick off their schedule next week by playing one of their Division II-C rivals from last season, Scituate, in a two-game series at the Spartans’ Manning Field. The first game is next Tuesday at 4 p.m., and three afternoons later, both teams will face each other again.
Last season, the 20 teams in D-II were divided into four subdivisions, but this spring, they will be split up into two. Joining NP and Scituate in the North are St. Raphael Academy, Burrillville, Woonsocket, and Mount Pleasant, which are back in the division; Hope, which won the D-III championship last year, and Tolman, Mount Saint Charles, and Ponaganset, which are down from D-I.
The teams in the South subdivision are the Prout School, Johnston, Tiverton, Rogers, Westerly, West Warwick, Chariho, Exeter/West Greenwich, Narragansett, and the Wheeler/Rocky Hill co-op team. Chariho is down from D-I, and Wheeler, which is starting a co-op with Rocky Hill this year, and Exeter/West Greenwich are up from D-III.
