SCITUATE – For a young ballclub with just four seniors – and one that might have to play its entire Division II-North schedule on the road – the North Providence High baseball team’s 3-1 start to its season has certainly thrilled head coach Paul Rizzo and his players.
For the third time in six days, the Cougars came away with a close win over a neighboring rival, and on Monday afternoon at Scituate’s Manning Field, they were able to avenge a season-opening loss to the Spartans by delivering a 10-7 victory that was bolstered by a seven-run rally in the bottom of the first inning.
“I’ve been definitely surprised with the progress so far,” said NP head coach Paul Rizzo, whose club was coming off a two-game sweep of St. Raphael Academy last week at Pawtucket’s Vets Park. “The kids have been fun to coach, and I just want them to get better as the year goes on.”
“For a lot of these kids, it’s their first time playing at the varsity level and it’s not easy,” continued Rizzo, who had three sophomores and two freshmen in his lineup on Monday. “Some of these kids were in 8th grade last year and now they’re getting thrown into the fire, and they’re still learning the game.”
The Cougars had opened their season on April 5 with a 7-3 loss to the Saints, “and in that first game, I think we made five or six errors,” Rizzo added. “But we started to make the plays a little bit more in the St. Ray’s series, and I think we started to get some confidence.”
Sophomore starter Noah Frezza, who suffered the loss in NP’s opener, came back to hold off the Spartans and pick up his second victory of the young season, as he scattered a dozen hits and four walks and struck out four batters in his six innings of work. His catcher, junior Mike Ficocelli, then took the mound to earn his third save in as many games by tossing a scoreless seventh inning.
“We don’t have a lot of pitchers in our system, but Noah’s won two games now and (freshman) Vinny Pontarelli got his first win the other day,” added Rizzo. “Right now, we’re looking for our third (starting pitcher), so we’ll see what happens when we face Tolman a second time later this week.”
The Spartans, who were the road team for this matchup, felt right at home in grabbing a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a bases-clearing double by senior Matt Moreau, but the Cougars answered back with their uprising in their half of the inning.
University of Maine-bound C.J. Almagno led off with a ringing single to right, and after Frezza walked, Ficocelli belted a long single to left that knocked in Almagno, After Jayden Tolentino followed with a double to deep left that drove in Frezza, Ryan Pallotta tied the score with an opposite-field line single to right.
Moments later, Tolentino scored the go-ahead run on an infield error, and a line RBI single to right by Gianluca Albanese and run-scoring double by Almagno that bounced to the fence in right capped the rally.
The Spartans cut their deficit to 7-5 in the fourth on a run-scoring single to left by freshman Travis Howman and a sacrifice fly to right by Andrew Del Santo, but the Cougars got a run back in their half of the inning when Ficocelli hammered a two-out double to deep left and eventually scored on a wild pitch that bounced on the plate and went over the backstop.
In the sixth, the Spartans threaten to tie the score when their first five batters collected hits, and one of them, a two-run single by Moreau, made it a one-run contest. With two outs, Scituate received a walk from their number nine batter, Kaiden Durand, to load the bases, but Frezza escaped the jam by getting the next batter to fly out to right.
Tolentino then gave the Cougars some breathing room in the seventh by socking a two-out, two-run single to left, and Ficocelli closed the door on Scituate in the bottom of the inning by working around a leadoff single and striking out a batter along the way.
“Fic’s our Rolaids Relief Man,” Rizzo said with a laugh, referring to the popular Major League Baseball award that was presented to the top closers from 1976-2012. “He’s been unbelievable late in games, because we don’t have anyone else to go to. Last year, he said, ‘Coach, I can throw an inning if you need me,’ and we got four saves out of him.”
Offensively, Ficocelli also went 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored, and Almagno also ended the afternoon with three hits.
“I think the first five batters in our lineup are hitting over .400,” added Rizzo. “C.J. and Noah have been our table setters, and Fic and Jayden have been on a tear. I think Fic’s 8-for-his-last-8 and Jayden’s 9-for-his-last-11, and that’s just unbelievable. And Ryan Pallotta, our number five batter, has chipped in with some RBIs.”
Moreau, who pitched the first 6 2/3 innings for the Spartans, also collected three hits in the game, adding a two-out double down the left-field line in the fourth. Del Santo went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and the top three batters in Scituate’s lineup, Tyler Mellor, Howman, and Michael Scalzo, each collected multiple hits and teamed up to score five runs.
In the Cougars’ sweep of the Saints at Vets Park, NP claimed the opening game last Tuesday, April 12, 7-4, and drove back down Mineral Spring Avenue two afternoons later to hold off SRA, 7-5.
Frezza delivered the best start of his young high school career by limiting the Saints to just four hits and striking out a career-high 11 batters in his six innings of work, and Ficocelli allowed just one hit in the seventh to pick up a save.
The Cougars, who only collected six hits that day, gave Frezza plenty of support by scoring three runs in each of the third and fifth innings. Ficocelli, who had a standup triple, Frezza, and Tolentino supplied all the offense by each collecting two hits and as many runs batted in.
Last Thursday, Pontarelli picked up the win in his first varsity start on the mound, as he struck out three batters, and teamed up with Ficocelli, who worked the seventh for the saves, to scatter seven hits.
The Cougars, who rallied for four runs in the third to take the lead for good, saw Ficocelli collect three hits and score a pair of runs and Pallotta and Tolentino each contribute two hits and three RBIs.
North Providence will return to Pawtucket today and tomorrow for a two-game series with Tolman. Both games take place at 11 a.m. and at Slater Park. The Cougars will then head to Burrillville on Saturday at 11 a.m. to face the Broncos, who are one of the favorites to win the D-II championship.
